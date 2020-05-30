Testing for COVID-19 in Pitt County continued to reveal multiple positive cases every day this week, including a high of 10 on Wednesday, as the state saw a new one-day jump in its cumulative total.
Data released by the Pitt County Health Department on Friday also showed that six people tested on Thursday were positive for the virus. The numbers could change as more results are posted.
The single-day high of 13 for the county came on May 20. The county on Friday reported a cumulative total of 283 positive cases, up from 281 on Thursday. It projects that 208 people have recovered.
Numbers for Saturday were not available from the county. Its reporting site is not updated on the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported that cumulative total of positive cases in Pitt County grew from 286 on Friday to 295 on Saturday, a nine case increase.
The state's numbers differ slightly than those reported by the county because test results are reported at different times. DHHS reported 273 positive cases for the county on Thursday.
It reports the county is seeing about 16 cases per 10,000 people.
Statewide numbers on Saturday grew to 27,673 from 26,488, an increase of 1,885, the highest one-day increase yet.
The state reports that 10 percent of all tests are positive.
The ratio of positive to negative tests for the county is not available.