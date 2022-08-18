Visitor spending in Pitt County is nearing pre-COVID levels, with $257 million spent in 2021 according to an annual study study commissioned by Visit North Carolina.
The study shows that visitor spending in Greenville and Pitt County increased 41.9 percent from 2020.
“We are very pleased with that number. It shows some good recovery in a short amount of time,” said Andrew Schmidt, president & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC.
The 2021 spending is nearly $22.5 million lower than the $279.5 million generated in 2019, Schmidt said.
“There are a couple of components that if we had those going in full force in 2021 we would have been right back there at that (2019) level or even higher,” Schmidt said. “What was missing in 2021 … was up and down with COVID and we didn’t have as many conventions and meetings as we did before the pandemic. Corporate travel in 2021 was fairly non-existent. People were traveling for leisure but not for business.”
While business-related travel and events spending was down, leisure and sports-related activities were strong, Schmidt said.
“We were able to have a football season, we had people attending games in 2021, that wasn’t the case in 2020,” he said.
Once vaccinations were available, starting in early 2021, people felt comfortable going out and partaking in activities, Schmidt said.
Greenville and Pitt County saw a lot of people who came to town to participate in kayaking and outdoor events because they felt comfortable in outdoor environments.
“It was a lot of little things that added up to big things,” he said. “I am confident that this trend will continue and Greenville-Pitt County tourism spending will reach and exceed our pre-pandemic levels in the near future.”
Greenville-Pitt County Tourism Impact Highlights for 2021:
- 1,804 people employed in the travel and tourism industry in Pitt County.
- $63.6 million total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Pitt County.
- $10.7 million in state tax revenue generated in Pitt County totaled through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income.
- $8.7 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.
- $112.27 saved by Pitt County residents in state/local taxes due to visitor spending.
- 27th out of North Carolina’s 100 counties in visitor spending.
Greenville-Pitt County Tourism Spending by Industry Segment for 2021:
- Lodging: $50.62 million
- Food & Beverage: $97.10 million
- Recreation: $32.33 million
- Transportation: $55.92 million
These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2021,” according to a news release from Visit Greenville, NC.
The information is available at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies.
The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Statewide, visitor spending in 2021 rebounded by 44.9 percent to reach $28.9 billion, falling just short of the record $29.22 spent in 2019, according to the news release.
Direct tourism employment increased 10.5 percent to 197,500 statewide.
“These findings are something that everyone in North Carolina can celebrate,” said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell. “They’re a testament to the resilience of our businesses and our residents, and to the enduring appeal of destinations that include everything a traveler might want.”
Statewide highlights include:
- Domestic travelers spent a record $28.6 billion in 2021, up 45.2 percent from $19.7 billion in 2020.
- International travelers spent $337 million in 2021, up 25.6 percent from the previous year.
- Visitors to North Carolina generated $3.9 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2021.
- State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 34 percent to nearly $1.2 billion in 2021.
- Local tax receipts grew 26 percent to $1.1 billion. Direct tourism employment in North Carolina increased 10.5 percent to 197,500.
- Direct tourism payroll increased 18.9 percent to $7.7 billion.
- Visitors spent more than $79 million per day in North Carolina, adding $6.4 million per day to state and local tax revenues.
- Each North Carolina household saved $580 on average in state and local taxes because of visitor spending.