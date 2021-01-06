While thousands of the county’s public school students go back to school today, hundreds of others are scheduled to be barred from participating in classes for not meeting the state’s immunization requirements.
North Carolina proof-of-immunization deadlines, twice extended last year by Gov. Roy Cooper, expired last week.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said more than 400 of approximately 23,000 students in the district were not in compliance with the immunization requirements as of Tuesday morning. In addition, more than 200 kindergarten students did not have required health assessments on file.
Johnson said most — but not all — of the students who had not met the deadline were enrolled as full-time virtual learners.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ N.C. Immunization Branch, both in-person and remote learning students not meeting the deadline to show proof of immunization will be excluded from school until complying with the requirements.
In previous years, students suspended due to immunizations were allowed continued access to education.
“This is the first time we’ve ever encountered excluding students from at-home learning,” Johnson said. “That’s one of the challenges.”
She said schools would continue to work with families of virtual students but added that the district will follow state requirements.
“We’ve done more in the last year to help families comply with the law, but ultimately it is up to the family,” Johnson said.
In October, weeks before an executive order that postponed immunization requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 1,400 Pitt County Schools students were not in compliance.
Johnson said the district has seen a second wave of families sending in documentation since school employees returned on Monday from winter break. Recognizing that their students may be barred from classes and sports, parents have begun making an effort to comply, she said.
“Our nurses are very overwhelmed with COVID,” Johnson said. “It (the number of students not meeting proof-of-immunization requirements) changes hourly as parents are sending in documentation.”
North Carolina requires children entering kindergarten to have a health assessment as well as vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophilus influenzae type B; Hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox) and pneumococcal conjugate.
In addition, there is a vaccination requirement for meningococcal conjugate for students entering seventh grade. A requirement for second dose of that vaccine recently was added for high school seniors.
Johnson said that while this is not the first year that some students have not met the state’s proof of immunization deadlines, it is a unique year.
“it really can’t be compared because we have a whole new grade level with seniors, and we were really rolling that information out when there was a bigger concern, which is COVID-19,” she said. “However, immunizations are state law. The school system is simply the accountability point for vaccinations.”
The state requirements apply to students enrolled in public, private or religious educational institutions, including child care facilities and K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities.