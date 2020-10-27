Residents in the Fountain Fire District could see an improvement in their home insurance rates thanks to a new rating from the state Department of Insurance and Office of the State Fire Marshal.
State officials notified the Pitt County Emergency Management and Fountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jonathan Arlon Landen that the districts rating had been upgraded to a 6/9E from a 7/9E following an inspection of infrastructure and department readiness.
The new rate will take effect on Feb. 1 and is a significant advancement that will result in an advisement from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to change rates on dwellings within the district, which are established by the North Carolina Rate Bureau, a news release said.
The North Carolina Response Rating System for fire districts ranges from a high of 1 to a low of 10, which means a department serving an area is not recognized as a certified fire department. Most rural departments fall into the 9S category.
While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district, the release said.
Higher ratings also can significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district, a news release from the state Department of Insurance said.
“I'd like to congratulate Chief Landen for the department's performance and for the hard work of all the department members," said Mike Causey, insurance commissioner and state fire marshal. "The citizens in these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry and Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris also extended their congratulations.
North Carolina law requires inspections by OSFM officials for departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less. This includes all 22 of the fire districts within Pitt County. A full listing of these departments can be found on the Pitt County website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/FireDepartments.