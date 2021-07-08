The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday urged unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 shot as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been inching up across the state.
North Carolina’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state, the agency reported.
At the same time, the more infectious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant is rapidly spreading in North Carolina and across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants, and early studies have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant.
“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” said DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “Protect yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated now.”
Since May, more than 99 percent of new cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is easy and safe. Vaccines are proven to be effective against COVID-19 and its variants. More than 150 million Americans have been safely vaccinated are protected from COVID-19 related hospitalization and death. North Carolinians can go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location.
“Vaccines remain the best protection against COVID-19, including against the Delta variant,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “Nationwide, more than 50% of new cases are now caused by the Delta variant, and the number of Delta variant cases is rapidly increasing in North Carolina.”
While the state’s trends are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic, cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days, and hospitalizations have increased by 8% over the past seven days. The state’s sampling of wastewater treatment plants also shows recent increasing of viral particles in four locations since June 24.
Pitt county’s rate of new cases was 54 per 100,000 over a 14-day period, DHHS reported on Wednesday. That compares 42 per 100,000 on June 28 and 60 per 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 61 people tested positive for the virus in Pitt in the seven-day period between June 30 and Tuesday, according data reported Wednesday. That compares to 41 positive tests in Pitt between June 22-28, the last period checked by The Reflector.
About 4.4 percent of tests in Pitt County were positive as of Tuesday, the most recent date for the data, up from 3.8 percent on June 26.
Vidant Health reported 24 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday in its facilities, compared to 30 as of June 27. Statewide hospitalizations rose to 415 on Tuesday from 368 on June 27.
A total of 75,563 other Pitt County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, DHHS reported. That accounts for about 42 percent of the population, up from 41 percent nine days ago.
The total number of fully vaccinated people in the county reached 71,384 by Wednesday, 39 percent of the population. A total of 20,560 people have been infected with the virus and are presumed to have some immunity. More than 50 percent of the county’s 190,000 people have no protection from the virus.
As of Wednesday, the death toll in Pitt County remained at 96. Statewide 13,460 people have been killed. Fifty-three percent of the population was fully vaccinated statewide as of Wednesday and 56 percent had received at least one dose.
Those who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccines must continue to practice the 3 W’s — wearing a mask, waiting six feet from others and washing hands often — to protect themselves, their families and their communities from the virus, Cohen said. People should also seek testing for COVID-19 if they develop COVID-like symptoms or if they have not yet been vaccinated and are exposed to someone who has COVID-19.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children over the age of 12, and NCDHHS has provided safety guidelines for schools to keep children safe, in addition to mask requirements in schools and other specific settings. K-12 public schools can also participate in the COVID-19 Rapid Testing in Schools Program to provide on-site testing at no cost to parents, staff or the district.