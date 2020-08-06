A motion to dismiss a defamation suit filed by former East Carolina University chancellor Cecil Staton includes several sworn statements that contradict claims central to Staton’s case.
The motion was drafted by Kenneth R. Massey for attorney Peter Romary, one of many defendants in the suit filed by Staton in June in Orange County Superior Court.
Staton, who served as East Carolina University’s chancellor from July 2016 to May 2019, alleges Romary was involved in the creation and distribution of documents that cost Staton a chance to be president of Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Staton’s suit, filed on June 12 and amended on June 26, claimed SFAU officials asked him to withdraw his name from consideration for the post after they received documents questioning his integrity and competence at ECU.
An affidavit included in the motion to dismiss came from R. William Funk, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, whose firm assisted Stephen F. Austin’s search committee.
Funk said in the July 30 affidavit that he learned that a document regarding Staton’s tenure at ECU had been sent to the committee and he counseled the committee prior to Staton’s interview to disregard it. The university’s chief legal counsel, Damon Derrick, concurred, Funk said.
Funk said he informed Staton about the document and provided him a copy after the interview with the committee.
“At no point did I state or imply that the search committee wished Cecil to withdraw,” Funk said. “Cecil did not withdraw from the search.”
After conducting interviews with 10 candidates, the committee discussed the candidates’ strengths and weaknesses and selected four candidates to move forward. Staton was not one of the four, Funk said.
“The search committee discussion made scant reference to the document during their discussion of candidates, focusing instead on the strengths of the various candidates. The document was not the driving force behind Cecil’s exclusion,” Funk’s affidavit said.
A call to Funk’s office on Thursday was not returned.
A letter from Derrick also was included in the filing. It said, “At no point did the presidential screening committee request a candidate to withdraw their application or provide reasons a candidate may not have been selected to move forward in the process.”
The letter was dated Tuesday. Reached by phone on Thursday afternoon, Derrick said he wrote the letter at the request of Romary and Harry Smith, former chairman of the UNC Board of Governors and another defendant in the suit.
Other defendants in the suit include the UNC System, Romary’s lawfirm, Qverity, and individuals who were members of the Board of Governors during Staton’s tenure. Staton’s tenure at ECU was marked by a rocky relationship with Smith and the governors. He said at the time of his resignation from ECU that the decision to leave was not voluntary.
The motion to dismiss also includes an affidavit from Durham attorney T. Greg Doucette, a former member of the Board of Governors who has represented Romary in other matters.
Doucette’s affidavit, signed on Monday, centers on the identity of a person called “John Q. Public,” who Staton’s suit said was involved in the distribution of defamatory information. Staton’s suit claims that Romary and Public are the same person. Doucette, reached by phone Thursday evening, said that’s not true.
“I have previously advised the individual identified in the Amended Complaint as “John Q. Public at ECU” using the email address johnqpublicatecu@gmail.com. That person is not Mr. Romary, nor is it someone working with Mr. Romary or acting on Mr. Romary’s behalf,” his affidavit said.
The motion to dismiss also contained a June 25 affidavit from former ECU professor Tracey L. Tuten. In that statement, circulated in widely July, Tuten said she was the author of a document known as “the dossier,” which was critical of Staton.
Staton’s suit said the dossier was sent to Stephen A. Austin officials and that Romary and Smith were involved in its creation and distribution.
The affidavits and other documents on Thursday were provided to The Daily Reflector by a source who asked to remain anonymous. Doucette also posted the documents on his Twitter account.
A civil court clerk in Orange County said on Thursday that no new documents had been filed in the Staton matter. However, the motion to dismiss is marked with a stamp indicating it had been filed at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Doucette said it is possible the computer files had not been updated when the clerk checked the records.