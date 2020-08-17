The state reported computer issues within the first hours of North Carolina’s public school students returning to virtual and in-person instruction this morning.
The North Carolina Education Cloud is reportedly experiencing problems across the state. NCEdCloud is a service delivery platform designed for administrative support systems.
The Department of Public Instruction reported on social media that it is working with the vendor to resolve the issue. The department said applications such as MyPowerSchool, CanvasLMS, NCEES, Schoolnet, Learning.com, #GoOpenNC, and Imagine Math are fully functional.
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County advised parents who were having problems accessing Pitt County Schools online platforms Canvas and Seesaw to try later and said the problems likely will be resolved today.