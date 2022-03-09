State and local officials are staging a statewide tornado drill today as part of an annual observance of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Local officials will highlight the effort during an exercise at Northwest Elementary School in northern Pitt County. The event is meant to demonstrate the need to be prepared for the different types of severe weather events that occur in North Carolina during warm weather months, officials said.
“These severe weather preparedness efforts serve to keep Pitt County residents informed and uphold the county mission to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of our community,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said in a news release.
The National Weather Service reports that North Carolina’s tornado season typically runs from March through May but the weather event can occur at any time. The state typically averages 31 tornados a year, according to a 2019 weather service report.
The exercise at Northwest Elementary, 1471 Holland Road, will coincided with the statewide drill at 9:30 a.m. Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker and Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry will participate.
Information about severe weather preparedness can be found on the homepage and emergency management page of www.PittCountyNC.gov.
The county also will feature important safety related posts on its Facebook pages @PittCountyNC and @PittCountyEM.
“Topics for this year include safety information related to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, how to receive severe weather alerts, high wind and hail events, lightning safety and flash flood safety,” Gentry said.