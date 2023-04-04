For the last decade, Stone Soup has been a staple for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. But this week’s event marks the first time in four years that the event has given people a chance to break bread together.
The annual fundraiser for the church’s food pantry was canceled in 2020 and had a drive-through the last two years due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to just keep it on people’s radar screens so they didn’t forget,” said Ann Whichard, who co-chairs the event with Suzanne Pecheles. “We couldn’t wait to get back to being in person.”
Stone Soup, which takes place Wednesday, is a primary fundraiser for the church’s food pantry, which began in 2006 to provide food for about a dozen families in need. Over nearly two decades, Pecheles said, the ministry has grown to be one of the church’s largest community service efforts, feeding 300 to 600 people each week.
“Our Stone Soup event is held during Holy Week, which in the Christian tradition, is a time for hope and promise,” Whichard said. “Easter underscores our commitment to helping others, particularly our neighbors who suffer from food insecurity.”
Organizers aim this year to generate $35,000 for the feeding ministry. That is nearly four times as much as the amount raised the first year of Stone Soup, when a half-dozen volunteers first gathered at the church to make and sell chicken and vegetable soup.
Stone Soup draws its name from a centuries-old folktale that offers a lesson about sharing. In the story, a hungry stranger places a stone in a pot to boil, prompting villagers to contribute what ingredients they can. The venture is a recipe for success, yielding enough delicious soup for everyone.
The St. Paul’s fundraiser is a collaborative effort as well, bringing together local potters who craft serving bowls and area restaurants that contribute the contents for filling them. Fifteen restaurants, along with Larry Barbour of St. Paul’s, are making soup for this year’s event.
“The restaurants that participate, I can’t say enough about how grateful we are,” Whichard said. “Every single time the restaurants have been so willing, gracious and accommodating to make the soup. We don’t have anybody who ever says no.”
Because quarts of soup, rather than individual meals, were sold during the last two years’ drive-through events, pottery has not been available for purchase since the 2019 Stone Soup. In addition to bowls for sale from ECU Ceramics Guild, Greenville Recreation and Parks, Emerge Gallery and several individual potters, a number of pieces from the collection of the late Matt and Lisa Stockard will be available for purchase.
Also featured for the first time in four years will be bread made by Brent Henze, an associate professor of English at East Carolina University. Henze, who mills the grain for the bread a home, is preparing about 85 pounds of bread to be served at lunch and dinner Wednesday. He is one of about 70 volunteers contributing time to Stone Soup. Others will make about 800 desserts and about 80 gallons of soup for the event.
“I would say maybe half of those volunteers are our church members but the other half come from the community,” Whichard said. “We’re really proud of that. It’s not just a church event. It’s an event where other people are excited about our mission too.”
The church is eager to share both the meal and the mission with the community this week.
“We have such community support,” Whichard said. ”We are thrilled to have people on our church campus. That’s what we love about the event is the community coming together.”