ECU Storybook Theatre’s “Last Stop on Market Street” is making an extra stop on Albemarle Avenue.
The musical, being performed Friday in East Carolina University’s Wright Auditorium as part of the Family Fare series, will be staged Saturday at The Roxy Theater for patrons of Greenville Theater Arts Center.
“I really wanted to make sure that everybody had the opportunity to see it,” said Lisanne Shaffer-Dickerson, an ECU graduate who returned last fall to lead the university’s Theatre Education and Theatre for Youth programs. “We wanted to provide for community members who have not always had access to ECU and don’t always have access to being able to buy tickets.”
Five days before the performance, more than 200 tickets had been given away for Saturday’s show, enough to fill the seats in the 75-year-old art deco theater that now serves as the home of the Greenville Theater Arts Center. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity is that GTAC Director Terri Campbell-Payton has one of the leading roles.
Campbell-Payton, a 2016 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, has returned to ECU to pursue a degree in theater education. She portrays Nana in “Last Stop on Market Street,” which is based on the award-winning book by Matt de la Peña. The musical by Cheryl West follows a 6-year-old boy named CJ and his grandmother on a bus ride that turns out to be a journey of awareness for CJ, who learns to see beauty in the different people and circumstances he encounters.
“The story really is about diversity,” Shaffer-Dickerson said. “What I think is so great about it is our students really are very diverse. They come from a lot of different backgrounds, so seeing them come together to tell a story about how important that is is really beautiful.”
Music for the show was written by Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier, who incorporated elements of soul, and his son, composer Paris Ray Dozier, who contributed the Hip-Hop style. Shaffer-Dickerson expects the sounds to resonate with more than just kids in the audience.
“In recent years there’s been some evolution in theater for children,” she said, adding that even the name has shifted to theater for young audiences or theater for new audiences. “Newer theater for young audience shows really have something that everybody can enjoy.”
After performing Friday morning for the Arts Smart audience of school children and at night for Family Fare, the 18-member cast, along with the students who act as stage managers and set, lighting and sound designers will pack up and head to The Roxy.
The final stop for “Next Stop on Market Street” will be a performance April 6 at Paramount Theater in Goldsboro.
‘Treasure Island’
It’s been nearly a decade since Smiles and Frowns Playhouse performed “Treasure Island,” which opens Friday in Ayden. That’s long enough for one of its former members to grow up, head off to college and come back to take on a new role.
Reagan Blackburn had parts in playhouse productions of “The Jungle Book” and “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in 2012. Her family’s move to Wilmington meant that she was not able to be part of “Treasure Island” in 2014, but Smiles and Frowns had helped Blackburn discover her passion for theater. Now a senior at ECU, she is returning the favor by directing the playhouse’s spring show.
“I was in two productions and I absolutely loved it,” Blackburn said. “So when I saw they were looking for a director, I jumped at the chance to come back.”
For the last few years, Blackburn, who has a double major in communication and theater arts, has grown familiar with ECU’s McGinnis Theatre, serving as dramaturge for “The Visit” in 2022 and again for the upcoming ECU/Loessin Playhouse performance of “Pride and Prejudice.” But stepping back into Ayden’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium was like a homecoming of sorts.
“That almost feels like an old friend in a way, the theater itself,” she said. “When I was a kid, the theater felt so big. But now getting to direct in it is exciting.”
Another Smiles and Frowns graduate, Michelle Wood, is producer for “Treasure Island,” which is adapted from the classic novel by Robert Louis Stephenson. The play tells the story of Jim Hawkins, whose dreams of a life at sea come true in ways he never imagined after a dying sailor entrusts him with a weathered treasure map.
While Blackburn is not the first student director in the playhouse’s 37-year history, she is the first in several years to step into those shoes. Her position was made possible, in part, by a Rescue and Rebuild Grant from the Pitt County Arts Council, which provided the all-volunteer Smiles and Frowns organization funding to hire professional support. The grant was designed to help arts professionals who lost job opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Part of the funding was used to hire a professional seamstress to make costumes for last fall’s “16th Annual Jefferson County Children’s Shakespeare Festival” production. Another portion was used to hire Stuart Rose as technical director for “Treasure Island.”
“We’ve never had a technical director before,” Frowns Artistic Director Susan McCrea said. “This is a super important role in theater, but because we run on a shoestring budget we’ve never had the money to pay somebody to do it.”
The set built for the show, under Rose’s direction, is among the tallest ever constructed for a Smiles and Frowns production.
McCrea, who often serves as director for the playhouse’s productions, was able to focus her time on adapting Alex Bryant’s script to expanded roles for several of the characters.
“It was fun to find a different version,” she said, “to able to work on it (the script) myself and have the kids do something that we haven’t done in awhile.”