...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A crew works to pave Third Street in Greenville in 2018. Paving and a list of other maintenance will be taking place over the next several weeks.
Work to maintain and repair more than 50 streets in Greenville moves ahead this week as crews begin the city’s street rehabilitation and preservation projects.
The city on Monday issued a reminder about the work approved by the City Council back in January. It said work starts this week on micro paving, crack sealing and pavement markings on 50 city-maintained streets. That work is scheduled to take place over the next four months.
A $373,135 contract was awarded to Slurry Pavers Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, for the work. It includes nearly 6.4 lane miles of micro paving and 38.6 lane miles of crack sealing.
An additional 11 streets will see milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, ADA improvements, traffic signal loop work and pavement markings as part of the street rehabilitation contract. That work is expected to begin April 4 and last approximately 8-12 weeks.
A $1.559 million contract was awarded to S.T. Wooten of Wilson for work that involves nearly 10 lane miles. Portions of the following streets are included: Crown Point Road, East Fourth Street, Hickory Street, Hilltop Street, Howell Street, Queen Annes Road, Sherwood Drive, Spring Forest Road, St. Andrews Drive, West 14th Avenue and Wesley Road.
Construction related to both contracts will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although some weekend work may be necessary.
Visit this story on reflector.com for a full list of streets and a map of where work will take place.