Resurfacing work is underway on portions of First and Cotanche streets following a three-week delay.
It was initially announced the work would begin on June 21, but officials decided to push it back to after July 4 so the streets would be cleared for festivities, city spokesman Jordan Anders said. The work was further delayed when meteorologists announced Tropical Storm Elsa would sweep through the state late last week.
The project should be completed late next week, weather permitting, Anders said.
Work started Monday with the removal of the existing pavement on which a mural declaring “Unite Against Racism” was painted in December.
The Greenville City Council approved the project with the understanding that the art would be temporary because the resurfacing was planned.
First Street between South Washington and Cotanche street is being resurfaced. Contanche between First and Fifth streets also is being improved.
The work on both streets includes removing the existing pavement, deep patch repairs, resurfacing and striping.
No detours are expected, but some lane closures will be necessary.
The city also announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation started resurfacing Evans Street between Greenville Boulevard and Fire Tower Road and Old Tar Road from Fire Tower to Worthington roads.
The work is taking place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and is expected to last two weeks.
A total of 10.6 lane miles on 18 streets are scheduled to be resurfaced during this year’s program.