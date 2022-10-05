protester

A protester marches on ECU’s campus in November after allegations about drink tampering.

 file photo/the daily reflector

A resolution by East Carolina University’s Student Government Association is calling for a four-year suspension of a fraternity accused of drink tampering three times since 2020.

The student governing body on Sept. 29 passed the “Theta Chi Suspension Resolution” that calls for the fraternity to be suspended from campus pending the results of ECU’s investigation into the latest drink tampering allegations.


