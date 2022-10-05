A resolution by East Carolina University’s Student Government Association is calling for a four-year suspension of a fraternity accused of drink tampering three times since 2020.
The student governing body on Sept. 29 passed the “Theta Chi Suspension Resolution” that calls for the fraternity to be suspended from campus pending the results of ECU’s investigation into the latest drink tampering allegations.
ECU on Sept. 13 distributed a notice that said university police received two allegations of drink tampering, one which led to a sexual assault, at the Theta Chi Fraternity, 509 W. Fifth St., on Aug. 20. The notice, called a timely warning, is required by the U.S. Department of Education to protect students from possible threats.
The university in November issued another timely warning after Greenville police received a report that a sexual assault had occurred on Oct. 29 at the fraternity. Chancellor Philip Rogers on Nov. 23 issued a cease and desist order to suspend the fraternity’s activities for a minimum of 30 days while an administrative review was conducted.
The directive was suspended in February, but the fraternity was found responsible for alcohol violations and endangerment, leading to it being placed on probation until February 2023, the university reported.
In October 2020, the university issued a statement on three reports of drink tampering from Sept. 24, 26 and 30 of that year. All three victims alleged they were given pre-poured drinks from someone at a Theta Chi party.
ECU’s SGA cited all three of the incidents in its request, calling them evidence that Theta Chi has an established record of allegations for sexual assault and drink tampering as well as disciplinary probation by the university.
The resolution said that the student population should “be able to feel safe enough to go to events at ECU-related organizations” and that Theta Chi has failed to meet both its own and ECU’s standards of conduct.
The resolution said a copy of the SGA legislation was sent to Theta Chi’s national headquarters, ECU Theta Chi’s adviser and university leadership, including Rogers and ECU’s Board of Trustees. ECU News Services on Tuesday confirmed that Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor of Student Affairs, is aware of the resolution.
Jamie Smith with ECU News Services said there is no further information from the university at this time.
Ryan Bonnett, SGA president, signed the order. Bonnett said on Sept. 15 there was legislation being developed to address Theta Chi.
ECU’s SGA Assembly also took action against Theta Chi last year.
On Nov. 17 the body passed the the Survivor’s Support Resolution which advocated for a 100-year suspension of Theta Chi from ECU. The legislation also cited a “demonstrated pattern of allegations regarding drink tampering and sexual assault” at the fraternity house.