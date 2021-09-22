A large dorm-style housing development in Bell’s Fork is seeking approval to convert to traditional multi-family apartments.
The owners of The Bellamy, located between Charles Boulevard and County Home Road south of Fire Tower Road, are asking the Board of Adjustment to modify its special use permit from dormitory to multifamily. The board is meeting remotely on Thursday.
The virtual session is being conducted via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. It can be viewed on Suddenlink channel 9 or www.greenvillenc.gov.
The Bellamy was built in 2008. It has 308 units, a combination of two and four bedroom apartments.
In its application to the city, PL Greenville LP said that since the amount of student housing near East Carolina University has increased, the rental capacity for the Bellamy “has drastically been reduced.”
The change will allow families to rent units at the location.
The applicants say there will be no changes to the building’s structures because they meet all required conditions and specifications for multi-family housing.
City planning and development staff said the request can meet development standards required for a special use permit but added two conditions; site plan approval is required for compliance and no more than three unrelated people may live together in a single unit.
Gas station
Royal Farms Inc. is asking the board to grant a permit so it can build and operate a convenience store with gasoline sales, a car wash and drive-through and indoor-outdoor dining at Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street.
The new business would operate on 2.5 acres adjacent to the city’s Sports Connection and Perkins Athletic Complex and across from Speedway and Family Fare convenience stores.
Other requests on Thursday’s agenda include:
- Place a mobile home at 3151 Maye Lane.
- Operate a tobacco shop class 1 at 2227 S. Memorial Drive.
- Operate a tobacco shop class 1 at 1701 Dickinson Ave., Suite 108.
- Operate a mini-storage warehouse at 3600 S. Memorial Drive.