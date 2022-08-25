WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced detailed plans to deliver at least $10,000 in student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans, drawing a hopeful reaction from many and criticism from opponents.

The plan would cancel up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need and enact with measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt. Biden is also extending a pause on all federal student loan payments for what he called the “final time” through the end of 2022.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.