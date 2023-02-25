PCS Logo

Student meal debt in Pitt County Schools has more than doubled in recent months, leaving cafeterias with about $60,000 in unpaid charges.

Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson told the Board of Education this week that students, who are being charged for meals for the first time in more than two years, are accumulating debt in school districts across the state and nation.


