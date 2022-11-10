Student veterans find community at ECU

Employees with East Carolina University Disability Support Services provide a presentation to ECU student veterans, from left, Jason Dustin, Jeremiah Caudill, Michael Pawenski, Justin Hillery and Tynesha Hazard in the Military and Veterans Student Center lounge at Mendenhall.

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

As East Carolina University continues to recruit nontraditional students, ones who have military service say they are grateful to have staff advocating to make campus equitable for them and hope to have a space of their own in the future.

The university’s Military and Veterans Resource Center (MVRC), formerly ECU Student Veterans Services, helps students as they transition from military service to civilian life. Nicole Messina, associate director of the center, said that can be a difficult path to travel.


