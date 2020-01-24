East Carolina University students, staff and faculty did not let 30 degree temperatures keep them from taking part in a university tradition — especially with free T-shirts on the line.
The Polar Bear Plunge dates back to the Student Recreation Center's opening in 1997. Thursday's event marked the 24th year for the event, and 840 people took the leap, coordinator Jon Wall said.
The plunge has pretty straightforward rules: register, jump in the Recreation Center’s outdoor pool and receive a T-shirt for your bravery. The one caveat is that the jumper’s hair must be wet or else it didn’t count.
“It’s one of the most popular traditions at ECU,” said Jenny Gregory, assistant director of communication and promotion with Campus Recreation and Wellness. “We cap the event with a staff jump at the end. But we keep it going until the last jumper wants to go.”
Gregory has been involved with this tradition and the Recreation Center since 2005 and said this year’s event got some upgrades to improve the experience.
“There’s tons of food, tons of cake and this year, we had inflatables and other activities to add a little something different for everyone.” Gregory said.
Some of the staff didn’t take part in the jump but were still involved with the event and keeping up the tradition.
“I don’t like to be cold, so I haven’t personally done it [the plunge],” Stevie Dupree-Parker, marketing assistant of Campus Recreation and Wellness, said. “But working it is helping the tradition in my own way.”
After registering, jumpers line up in groups of 20 around the outdoor pool. An emcee asks how many repeat jumpers there are before starting the countdown to the titular plunge. Event staff add ice buckets to the pool periodically for emphasis. In most groups of jumpers, there were several people who’d taken the plunge in previous years. There were also many first-time jumpers and student organizations taking the plunge as a group.
Last year’s event had more than 600 jumpers, but event staff expected an even bigger turnout in 2020. To achieve this, the Recreation Center put out promotional videos and advertisements about the event. Jake Pickens, first-time jumper and student, was an example of their effectiveness.
“I’d seen the ads and thought it would be fun,” Pickens said. “I tried to get some of my friends to do it, but they didn’t want to. So, it was just me and I’m glad I got to be a part of it.”
After jumping, participants were given towels and treated to food and snacks to help them warm back up. As they recovered, they were encouraged to check out the ECU Student Involvement Fair, which showcased many of ECU’s 475-plus student organizations. The fair also offered prizes and contests.
ECU's Student Activities Board, Student Involvement and Leadership, Campus Living, Dining Services, 33 East Apartments, University Edge-Dickinson Lofts and the Bellamy sponsored the event along with Campus Recreation and Wellness.
Students at the plunge said it has become a tradition for them every spring.
“This was my second time jumping,” student Trey McKnight, said. “This time I was finally able to convince some of friends to come and do it with me. I’m already looking forward to next year’s.”