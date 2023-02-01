North Carolina students of teachers with higher effectiveness ratings fared better during the pandemic in terms of learning loss than students with less effective teachers, according to new research.

The Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration released a whitepaper on Monday that says students scored better on end-of-grade and end-of-course exams in the 2020-21 school year if their teachers in past years were rated effective.


The Center Square news service provides citizen-focused public journalism with a taxpayer sensibility through the nonprofit Franklin News Foundation.