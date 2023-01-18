A regional development agency is taking the first steps to create a 20-plus mile greenway between Washington and Greenville, building on the local system, its popularity and national trail designation.

The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization announced this month it has contracted with the McAdams Company of Raleigh to conduct a one-year, $140,000 feasibility study to determine the best route for the greenway, which supporters envision beginning in downtown Washington and ending at Greenville’s Town Common.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.