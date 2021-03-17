A subdivision developer who obtained preliminary plat approval on a project last year asked Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission to make changes required by environmental regulators.
The commission will vote on the request, along with a rezoning proposal and suggested changes in the city’s planning ordinance with it reconvenes at 6 p.m. Thursday as required by state remote meeting rules.
YBYA, a limited liability corporation, received preliminary plat approval on a 119-lot single-family development on Thomas Langston Road from the planning and zoning board last spring.
Brian Fagundus, an engineer representing the company, said when it first sought plat approval, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state environmental regulators had not inspected the land. Since then, regulators have said there is a wetland area toward the center of the property and one of the proposed streets needed to be moved and a cul de sac relocated, Fagundus said.
The changes, which included reducing the number of lots to 98, were made so the preliminary plat had to be amended, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said.
The proposed development is on nearly 29 acres located on the north side of Thomas Langston directly adjacent to Langston Townhomes and Providence Place Subdivision.
Rezoning
Third Wave Housing, a Winston-Salem-based developer, requested 12.3 acres of property on Southwest Greenville Boulevard and adjacent to Summer Green Apartments be rezoned from residential agricultural to residential-high density.
Gooby said the request is in compliance with the future land-use plan.
Richard Angino, owner and managing partner of Third Wave Housing, said he plans to build 84 units in three-story, walkup buildings.
Under the rezoning the site could accommodate 100-110 multi-family units, Gooby said.
Angina said his company just received a marketing study and there is a need for additional housing in Greenville.
No one spoke in opposition to the request.
Text amendment
Gooby said planning and development services staff is seeking minor changes to the city’s development ordinance to correct oversights from previous amendment changes.
The first change would require all matters heard under a quasi-judicial format to go before the Board of Adjustment.
Quasi-judicial hearings function like a court hearing because they require sworn testimony and don’t permit commission members to talk directly with the involved parties, Gooby said.
The Board of Adjustment conducts all its meetings as quasi-judicial hearings.
The items being moved to the adjustment board are approval of master plan communities, which currently go before the City Council, and land-use intensity development, which is heard by planning and zoning. Land-use intensity development is typically sought by developers building student housing.
The next change would add "digital broadcast studio" as a permitted use in the city’s three industrial zones.
The third change would clarify public street setbacks for principal structures in multi-family developments, Gooby said.