A facility planned for the Simpson area aims to grant people suffering from addiction a safe haven on their road to recovery, advocates said.
Officials broke ground last month for Haven at Blue Creek, a $34 million, 75,000-square-foot facility that is expected to sit on 250 acres of land in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Simpson, about half a mile from the village east of Greenville.
The facility, projected to open in September 2023, will have 84 beds and serve people residing in the local service area by giving them 30-to-120 day stays as a foundation for their treatment and recovery, according to the center’s CEO Colleen Balot.
Balot said she and her husband, Rich Balot, founder and CEO of Greenville-based Victra, had a third party conduct a feasibility study to assure planned services were necessary for Pitt County and the immediate area. The state of North Carolina and Pitt County provided a $500,000 Building Reuse grant to support the project.
“The state granting the certificate of need for these much-needed beds to the Haven at Blue Creek is a testimony to the services required for eastern North Carolina residents,” Balot said. “We anticipate being able to meet the needs of those residing in this county when we open the Haven.”
Balot said the nonprofit facility will employ between 80 and 100 staff, some clinical and others in support services. It has not yet applied to be on a panel or a provider list with private insurers because the anticipated opening is more than a year off.
Balot said the facility plans to have a scholarship fund for those who are uninsured or underinsured. She said the team will work with Trillium Health to assist those covered by Medicaid.
“Our goal is to have those seeking care and meeting the care criteria admitted to treatment as soon as possible. We hope not to have a waiting list,” Balot said.
Plans will be tailored to individuals on their own path to recovery, including 12-step and other programs. Balot said more specifics on treatment services and schedules will be released as buildings are constructed and able to be showcased.
Some neighboring residents raised concerns about the location and rezoning the area from agricultural residential to office industrial. Keen Lassiter, village attorney for Simpson, said that the process was undertaken in 2020.
The Village Council held two public hearings prior to calling for a study at its June 2020 meeting. Lassiter said following the study a decision to rezone the acreage was made at the July 2020 meeting.
One piece of land was found to be outside of Simpson’s ETJ, but Lassiter said that mistake was corrected at an October 2020 meeting of the council.
Rich Zeck, mayor of Simpson, said that hesitance about the facility is probably due to the stigma surrounding drug use.
“As soon as you even use the word drug is ... homelessness, sharing needles,” Zeck said.
“There’s 250 acres there. It’s not like it’s against anybody’s house or any of that kind of stuff. What I heard when I was (at the groundbreaking) is this is going to have a small footprint in the middle of 250 acres.”
Zeck said he’s pleased someone is taking local action to combat the opioid epidemic, which according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services claimed over 28,000 lives in North Carolina by overdose between 2000 and 2020.
“Somebody had a vision to better the community,” Zeck said. “There’s a lot of people who want to do that, but ‘not in my backyard,’” he said.
The Balots live in the area, 2-3 miles down the road, he said.
“We talk a lot and this is something being done, now, to have an immediate impact. When we have Congress that does a lot of talking but everyone argues what we’re going to do about it, but here we have a private citizen ... who really believes in the community and making it a first-rate kind of place. I’d be fighting if I thought that wasn’t true.”