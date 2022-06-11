AYDEN
Mercedes Warren was on the precipice of dropping out of school.
COVID-19 in 2020 had sent everyone home, and she struggled with remote learning. Family changes also complicated things.
By the time Pitt County Schools returned to in-person learning on an alternating weekly schedule, she had stopped attending class and was a no-show at Ayden-Grifton High School. Graduation seemed unlikely.
Then came a knock on her door, and another and another and another.
“This woman would come to my house and bang on the door like she was the police until I would walk out that door,” Warren said about Constance Miley, among the AG staff dispatched by Principal Chena Cayton to round up Warren and other students who had started to fall through the pandemic cracks.
Warren and her younger brother would hide and pretend like no one was at home, but Miley was constant.
“That woman did not play about me,” Warren said. “She really cares about me and I can tell she really did. Looking back at how all the teachers and administrators were trying to help me get back to school, it made me realize I was really giving up something I’ve been fighting for my entire life, and I’m letting all this go because of what my family is going through.”
The journey has not been easy, but with help and support of teachers and staff, the senior says she is now believing in herself and is ready to graduate today with 95 Charger classmates. With her destination in sight, she couldn’t be more excited.
Pandemic cracks
Cayton, principal at Ayden-Grifton for the past seven years, said the school is great because it’s small, has excellent students and two communities that come together. But the pandemic made it very difficult to engage students, particularly those who didn’t do well learning with online courses, and Warren was one of those students.
“Mercedes has always been a student who has had a little bit of difficulty with her academics, sometimes with her discipline and she has struggled some,” said Cayton. “However she has the potential to do really, really well.”
Warren said before the pandemic she tried to focus on school, that it was her top priority over everything, but there were times when she giggled and played around in class.
She also was dealing with challenges at home that were affecting her emotionally, she said. Her father missed her middle school graduation, then her parents split up just as she started high school.
As the family dynamic and her living situation changed, she tried to support her younger brother, and everything began to take a toll, she said.
She was a sophomore when the pandemic hit. “Everybody got out of school, everything was online, and it was really hard for me to try to get online on the computer every day,” she said. There were times when she did try but ultimately she just gave up.
With all that she was dealing with at home on top of the pandemic forcing students into online learning, Warren stopped attending classes, but the teachers and staff were not going to give up.
Cayton said that the entire AGHS staff came together to try to get their kids to come to school when they returned to partial in-person learning in 2021.
“We had a group of teachers that would go out during their planning time and knock on doors, walk the neighborhoods, try to find the kids, and try to get them to come to school,” said Cayton.
As a staff, they made a commitment to get their kids back in school. Cayton knew if the teachers weren’t seeing the students, then the students weren’t performing.
There was no school system mandate to conduct the outreach, Cayton said, they decided to do it because their kids weren’t doing what they needed to do. They were worried about them because they hadn’t heard from them and they didn’t know how they were emotionally.
“A lot of our students were having a very difficult time emotionally with the pandemic,” said Cayton. “We didn’t know if they were still in Pitt County, we had a very hard time contacting them, they weren’t answering their phones, parents weren’t answering their phones, so we decided to go out and start knocking on doors.”
Saving students
Miley said while making the home visits she would deliver Chromebooks and computers, deliver printouts from the teachers and pick up work from the kids, as well as delivering food to those who needed it. She and the staff checked in every day on their student’s health and their education.
“Dr. Cayton would always say make it happen, and I would say huh,” said Miley. “And she would say make it happen. So we made it happen so that our students were able to get the education that they needed; we provided them with anything they needed like food, a counselor to talk to, and we made sure they received the equipment they needed.”
Miley worked to reach Warren on several occasions. Warren said that she and her younger brother would both hide and not answer the door, but Miley’s persistence and determination broke through to her.
“Mrs. Miley is one woman that you can’t get anything past, especially if she cares about you,” Warren said.
“Mercedes is my baby and she gave me a go for my money,” said Miley. “Catching up with her and checking in on her was very difficult because I couldn’t get to her, and at one time she kind of gave up on school so we talked, we cried together, and I let her understand how valuable her education was.”
Warren said the compassion from Miley and the others who visited her made the difference.
“I had a lot of my loving and caring administrators come to my house, knock on my door and ask where Mercedes is, is she going to come out, is she going to come back because we really need her,” said Warren. “It’s crazy because I would be in the house the entire time knowing that they are really supportive of me and were always telling me how I am an amazing student. I loved how they came to my house day after day nonstop trying to get me to come back to school.
“After a while it clicked in my head that I shouldn’t give up my life for nothing because what am I actually going to be doing out here other than going to school, getting an education, and doing what I love,” said Warren.
Driven to succeed
When school started back full force in August, Warren wanted to enroll even if she wasn’t in classes with her original graduating class because she had fallen behind. She knew she would be heading in the right direction.
“I still looked at it as if it were a way to help me instead of sitting here trying to do something else without school because, you know, school is really helpful in real life,” said Warren.
“It would make me cry because I wanted to graduate with the rest of my classmates,” said Warren, but she focused every day trying to do credit recovery, being on top of her work, and trying to make good grades and checking in with guidance counselor Robin Dail.
“After a while I went to Mrs. Dail’s office and she said, ‘Mercedes you’re going to graduate,’ and I broke down in tears,” said Warren. “I was really excited for myself. I really worked this hard … It’s really amazing to me what I’ve done and I pat myself on the back every day and I never regret anything I do, and I’m really appreciative that I had those that came to help me and encouraged me to come back to school.”
Cayton said that Warren came to her and the assistant principal at the beginning of the school year and told them how much she appreciated what they did for her. When Cayton asked Warren what she was talking about, Warren said “you sent people to come knock on my door,” Cayton said.
Cayton told Warren they knew that she and her younger brother were there and were just hiding after Warren admitted that they were always there.
“But I really appreciate y’all coming and not giving up,” Cayton remembered Warren telling the principals. “Y’all would come often and knock and try to get me to come to school.
“For a kid to come to us and say that, I thought it was very mature and pretty good, and it was nice to know that there were positive effects from what we had done,” said Cayton. “That meant something to us because out of all those kids if we can save at least one that’s great.”
Warren is currently taking biology, honors American history, honors economics and theater. She is on the right trajectory to graduate on time and will be applying for Pitt Community College and Lenoir Community College with hopes of going into the field of cosmetology. She said she’s leaning toward LCC because they have an excellent cosmetology school.
Warren said she has several goals for the future. She wants to make sure her younger brother stays in school, graduates, goes to college to become a welder and is able to make a good life for himself. She would like to build or buy a home, maybe have a kid of her own one day, and she would want her family to come stay with her. Warren wants to have her own salon or spa and while in cosmetology school become a certified nail technician, eyelash technician and esthetician.
“I always tell myself fight for what you want to do in your life,” said Warren.
“It may be hard trying to go through a world crisis, trying to push yourself every day, fighting to get up in the mornings, and doing everything for yourself, but don’t ever give yourself the thought that you can never accomplish something, because you can do anything you can ever put your mind to,” she said.
“Yes it may be a cliche, but I really do mean it, you can do whatever you want to. It just takes your focus, being ready for any obstacle that comes or anyone that tries to step on you, make sure you know what you are doing, have a plan, and fight for everything you want to do.”