BETHEL
A summer camp activity brought one of Pitt County’s leading tech companies to the Bethel Youth Activity Center this week to teach kids about computer coding and the science of ice cream making.
Staff from Thermo Fisher Scientific visited the center that offers summer and after-school STEM activities to the underserved community to work with campers through the day on Thursday. The real-life scientists used a smart board to work with campers on computer coding and an ice-cream maker to show them the effects of rock salt.
“Their scientists are here working with the kids all day long,” said Garrie Moore, director of BYAC, which started in a renovated ABC store in the 1,500-person town North of Greenville. “That is a really big deal for us, for them to come to our site and be here.”
The summer camp is part of year-round outreach conducted by the center, founded in November 2020 and operated by the nonprofit Center for Science, Technology and Leadership Development. The center in January expanded into the old Southern Bank & Trust building across Main Street from its first location. It serves nearly 100 youth from the area, and the summer camp has activities for children in fourth through 12th grade.
All summer, campers have been visiting learning labs at Pitt Community College, the center’s programming partner in Winterville. ECU Health Medical Center and the Brody School of Medicine also have partnered with the camp, said Moore, a retired PCC and ECU administrator whose nonprofit started serving the Bethel community out of Bethel School.
At PCC, campers have learned about medical technology, carpentry, welding and a variety of technology that will help them determine what careers they might be interested in, Moore said. “Of course they’ve had the opportunity to go swimming and do some fun things as well.”
Camp Director Christina McCray said the camp has covered topics including biology when the kids learned how to grow their own plants. They visited A Time for Science and tested water quality by studying macro-invertebrates from a pond. “They had a lot of fun doing that and kayaking,” McCray said.
Activities also have offered lessons about liquids, solids and gasses as well as acids and bases. “I gave them lemon juice, eggs, ammonia and vinegar, and they had to tell me which items were acidic and which were basic and then we did it with pH paper. They had an awesome time doing that.”
On Thursday, campers revisited physical changes with the ice cream lab. “So we’ve been mixing up a little bit of biology, physical science, physics, a mixture of all of those,” McCray said.
Scientist Govind Krishna of Thermo Fisher Scientific worked with campers on coding basics using a program called Scratch, developed by MIT.
“It’s to teach the basics. We show them how to create a simple jumping program using different types of algorithms of coding, like using motion blocks ... and then stack them together to make a fun little video game.
Krishna said coding can open doors for the youngsters in the future.
“If you learn to enjoy coding, it will be easy and very useful to learn, instead of spending a lot of time and it being frustrating. Now while they are in middle school, they have plenty of time, and they will have a foundation when they go back to school. That’s why we show fun games, so they can remember it being something they enjoyed.”
Thursday’s activities also included an international lunch, with campers sampling foods from different cultures. Campers engaged their families and asked them to bring dishes they like to eat.
“Our intern, for example, is Dominican and she has prepared some Spanish dishes, and of course, we have traditional country foods such as collard greens and chicken, as well as Italian dishes and other cultures,” Moore said.
Programs offered through BYAC have been popular with community members, Moore said. The program already is out of space even after expanding in January, he said.
“We have two buildings that we operate out of, but because there are no other activities in this part of the county, the students and families are starting to take advantage of what we’re doing and we’re happy about that.”
Without the summer camp, without the after-school program, children in the area would have nothing to do, Moore said.
“There are no other summer camps going on, there are no other after-school programs. So what we do is bring out programs year-round. During the school year we do tutoring, mentoring, counseling. In the summer, we run summer camps to allow the kids to continue learning while they are out of school.
“ ... The kids who participate in our programs, they stay on task and they are doing well in school. If some are not, we’re able to zoom in and find what their issues are and the right tutors for them and get them up to snuff. I’m proud of what we’re doing. I believe our kids deserve the best we can offer.”