As summer break winds down, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a camp that gives children the opportunity to stay active and learn important lessons about mental health.
The SUMMER Youth Camp for children age 8 to 13 kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. Short for Sheriff’s Understanding, Monitoring, Mentoring, Educating and Rewarding our Youth Camp, it typically is a six-week affair. Due to the volume of students in summer school this year, the program has been condensed to one week.
“Sheriff (Paula) Dance was still passionate about having some kind of event this year,” said Venus Curry, community programs coordinator with the office. “We are bringing in experts to talk about mental health and give (kids) the skills they need to get back in school.”
School resource officers also were on hand to get acquainted with students.
COVID-19 protocols are in place during the camp. All participants, deputies and volunteers are wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing in the classroom setting. A volunteer said that the attendance was limited more than in previous years, adding it probably was for the best.
On Wednesday, the 15 participants took a trip to Sawyer’s Fun Park in Winterville. After that, they reconvened at the Pitt County Community School and Recreation Center for a classroom discussion about bullying led by Denise Williams-Braswell of the Greenville Police Department.
Children got to share their thoughts on and understanding of bullying. Williams-Braswell also provided tips on how to deal with cyberbullying in the information age.
Today, the students will visit A Time for Science in Grifton prior to a hearing a Trillium employee discuss young people and mental health.
Curry said that on Friday, the camp will host a finale event where youth get to show their parents what they have learned.