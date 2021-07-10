With thousands of students attending summer school this year, nearly every week of the summer could be called Summer Learning Week, but the national event kicks off Monday.
In Pitt County, the event will be hosted by the READ-ENC literacy coalition in partnership with Sheppard Memorial Library, Farmville Library, Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children and Emerge Gallery and Arts Center.
Emerge will feature local literacy artists daily on the organization’s Facebook page, @PittCountyArtsCouncil. Other activities include:
MONDAY:
- Sheppard’s Bookmobile will visit Hillsdale Park from 10 a.m.-noon; Martin-Pitt Partnership Early Literacy Coordinators Amy Berbert and Angela Sawyer also will host a virtual storytime to be released Monday on the organization’s Facebook page, @mppfc
TUESDAY: East Branch Libr
- ary, 2000 Cedar Lane, will host Animal Colors Storytime at 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Call to 329-4582 register.
WEDNESDAY:
- Farmville Library, 4276 W. Church St., will host Summer Learning Family Storytime at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Families are invited to create art trail suncatchers in the library’s maker space all week; Winterville Library, 2613 Railroad St., will host Ocean Animal Storytime at 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. Call to 756-1786 register.
THURSDAY:
- Virtual STEM Story Time at 10:30 a.m. on Sheppard’s Facebook page, @sheppardchildrens.
FRIDAY:
- Virtual Music Dance Party at 10:30 a.m. on Sheppard’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY:
- Farmville Library will host Family STEM Storytime and Fluffy Slime Family Fun at 10 a.m.; “Tails & Tales,” Sheppard and Farmville libraries’ summer reading programs, continue through the summer.
For more information, visit readenc.org/summer-learning-2.