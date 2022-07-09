Did you know that by adding more fruit and vegetables to your diet you can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 50 percent?
As it begins to warm up, an increased amount of produce is available. In North Carolina, we grow a lot of our own produce so there is more to eat.
Farmers markets are a great place to purchase produce all year, but especially during the summer. There are a colorful variety of fruits and vegetables available. Establishments like farmers’ markets, pop-up markets and roadside stands give people a chance to support local growers.
An added bonus is getting to experience your community by mingling with other people, whether they are local farmers or visitors.
Summer is a great time to get all sorts of produce. For example, July endows us with blackberries, blueberries, butter beans, cabbage, cantaloupe, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, honeydew, okra, watermelon and much more.
One of my favorite side dishes is cherry tomatoes and zucchini drizzled with a little bit of olive oil and Parmesan cheese.
There are so many benefits to eating in-season produce. The fruits and vegetables are fresher and bursting with flavor. The more colors the better, because each contains vitamins like A and C, which can boost the immune system and improve overall health.
These foods may also help prevent diabetes and aid in weight management. Another tip for healthy eating during the summer is to stock your refrigerator with fruits and vegetables. It is recommended to make half of your plate fruits and non-starchy vegetables such as eggplant, carrots and cabbage.
The variation helps so there is no fatigue about eating the same produce all year long. For example, try multiple vegetables in the same meal as a side dish. Or use different spices such as coriander, cumin or cayenne which can generate different flavors.
Fruit can serve as a great topping for many breakfast foods, as part of a smoothie or a snack in between meals. Try putting blackberries and blueberries on top of your yogurt or oatmeal to add an invigorating taste. Fruits are also great water enhancers and a way to increase hydration.
Any fruit of choice could be added to water and can be a substitute for a sugar-sweetened beverage. My favorite refreshing combination is to add strawberries and mint with a little bit of lemon juice to water.
Overall, the summer is a great time to expand on your fruit and vegetable selection and explore your local farmers market. Both fruits and vegetables have great benefits for your mental and physical health.
Check out The NC Agriculture website for the availability chart: www.ncagr.gov/markets/availabilitychart.pdf. It is a great resource that can be used all year long. Have a great and healthy summer.
Pitt Partners for Health
Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies.
The partnership’s mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership/
PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, contact Mary Hall at mphall@vidanthealth.com.