Just over a month after the start of summer break, kindergarten through eighth-grade students are back in Pitt County Schools classrooms.
Elementary and middle school students throughout the county began three weeks of summer school on Monday. Twenty of the more than three dozen schools in the district are hosting learners in kindergarten through eighth grade for 12 extra days of instruction. High school students completed their eight-day summer session in June.
“It’s like a mini school year,” Sugg-Bundy Elementary School Assistant Principal Kayla Walker said of the session, which includes daily breakfast and lunch, bus transportation, and instruction in core classes, along with physical education. Students will spend about six hours a day in school Mondays through Thursdays until July 28.
Sugg-Bundy, which last year also hosted students from Falkland Elementary, had more than 200 students registered to attend this year’s summer session.
“We still have somewhat of a larger number than we had prior to COVID just because we’re still trying to close learning gaps that were formed during the pandemic,” Walker said.
Prior to 2021, Pitt County Schools’ summer programming had involved credit recovery efforts at the high school level and Read to Achieve for third-graders. But last year, when the state required public schools to provide 30 days or 150 hours of instruction, about 3,800 of Pitt County Schools’ 23,000 students attended, representing about 62 percent of students who were eligible for summer instruction.
School officials said they could not provide attendance numbers for the current K-8 session because the figures are likely to change in the first week. As in 2021, attendance this year is voluntary. Those eligible for summer sessions are kindergarten through eighth-grade students who are performing two or more grade levels behind or those with failing grades in reading or math.
But without a state mandate for summer instruction, Pitt County abbreviated sessions from six to three weeks, also adding programs to help students develop career skills and prepare for middle and high school.
Michael Maher, head of North Carolina’s Office of Learning Recovery, told the state Board of Education earlier this year that six weeks of summer school was too long.
E.B. Aycock Middle School math teacher Demetria Williams agrees. An educator for 14 years, she spent both summer sessions in the classroom in 2021, but she said the second session brought only about half as many students as the first.
Williams, who is transferring to J.H. Rose to teach high school math in the fall, plans to spend the next three weeks at Aycock, helping eighth-graders prepare for their move to high school. She expects many of the students arriving at summer school to be one to two school years behind due to instruction time lost since 2020.
“I have found myself teaching more of the basic skills … things they should have learned in sixth and seventh grade that they’ve never learned,” Williams said. “I have to reteach it to make sure they’re up to par.”
She said many students admit that during remote learning, they simply looked up answers online because they did not understand how to do the math problems that were assigned. Having smaller class sizes in summer school helps them master concepts they missed.
“A lot of the kids during summer school actually want to be there so they’re eager to learn,” she said.
Pay incentives offered in 2021 helped draw some 600 teachers into the summer school classroom after a challenging 2020-21 year characterized by hybrid instruction and numerous quarantines. Teachers working this summer are being paid $30 per hour, compared with $40 per hour in 2021.
Classified employees, including clerical staff, teacher assistants, school nutrition workers, custodians and bus drivers, also are earning less per hour than last summer, $18 an hour, compared with $20 an hour in 2021. The pay rate for assistant principals remained at $45 per hour.
Walker said that despite some educators working as many as six weeks extra last summer, many have stepped up again this year to help students become proficient. A total of 341 teachers are working this session, the school system reported, along with 132 support and other staff members.
Across Pitt County Schools, 550 students in kindergarten through eighth grade earned promotions as a result of the 2021 summer session.
“They had a pretty intense summer school last year,” Walker said. “Last year many of our students who were invited to summer school had significant gaps.”
Still, she said, teachers at the elementary level tried to create a camp-like environment for students, with one going so far as pitching a tent inside her classroom.
“One thing we try to really do is to make summer school as fun as possible,” Walker said. “Our district has done a phenomenal job in helping our teachers by creating STEM lessons and providing materials for those lessons. Those are the kinds of lessons and projects and experiments that our kids look forward to, those hands-on types of projects.”
New to Pitt County Schools’ summer programming this year are the Summer Career Accelerator and a Transition to Middle and High School program.
Summer Career Accelerator, for grades six and above, is held during the summer session and includes a career readiness focus that includes soft-skills training and job shadowing. The transitions program is designed to give rising sixth and rising ninth graders a preview of what the next level of school is like. It is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8-12.