Health experts and advocates recently gathered in Raleigh for a summit to focus on advancing health equity for Latinos in North Carolina.
The first NC Latino Agenda: Striving Towards Health Equity Summit had the goal of educating, advocating and empowering the community to take charge of their health and work with the systems and state to address health disparities, according to a news release from the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, which hosted the Feb. 24 event.
Greenville-based AMEXCAN aimed to increase awareness of the health needs of Latinos across North Carolina and begin plans of action to address those needs by bringing expert panelists in for a discussion and hosting two break-out sessions. More than 100 community members participated, including health department officials, service providers and government representatives.
A Plans of Action panel revolved around access to health care and Medicaid, supporting Latinos in future epidemics and pandemics, challenges in conducting Latino needs assessments across the state, improving health literacy and language justice, and supporting DACA and undocumented students’ efforts to obtain professional licenses.
Keynote speaker George J. Hendrix, director of development for AMEXCAN, spoke on AMEXCAN’s grassroots approach in supporting Latinos during the COVID-19 pandemic and migrant farmworkers, an “essential community less seen.”
AMEXCAN will add information compiled from the event to the NC Latino Agenda developed in October 2022.