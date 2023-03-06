Health experts and advocates recently gathered in Raleigh for a summit to focus on advancing health equity for Latinos in North Carolina.

The first NC Latino Agenda: Striving Towards Health Equity Summit had the goal of educating, advocating and empowering the community to take charge of their health and work with the systems and state to address health disparities, according to a news release from the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, which hosted the Feb. 24 event.

