BikeWalk Summit

Ellen Walston, ECU Health’s injury prevention program coordinator, introduces Steven Hardy-Braz and Tasha Hairston-Springs during a panel at the 11th Annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit at the East Carolina Heart Institute in Greenville on Friday.

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

Greenville had a chance to show visitors how seriously it takes traffic safety this week at a statewide summit where two survivors of a bicycle-motor vehicle collision also shared their harrowing experiences.

The 11th Annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, which made its way to the East Carolina Heart Institute, invited participants from across the state to discuss and engage in active mobility. Safety was at the heart of the summit with presentations by entities like the N.C. Department of Transportation as well as local groups like the Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force beginning on Thursday and continuing through today.


