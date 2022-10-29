Ellen Walston, ECU Health’s injury prevention program coordinator, introduces Steven Hardy-Braz and Tasha Hairston-Springs during a panel at the 11th Annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit at the East Carolina Heart Institute in Greenville on Friday.
Greenville had a chance to show visitors how seriously it takes traffic safety this week at a statewide summit where two survivors of a bicycle-motor vehicle collision also shared their harrowing experiences.
The 11th Annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, which made its way to the East Carolina Heart Institute, invited participants from across the state to discuss and engage in active mobility. Safety was at the heart of the summit with presentations by entities like the N.C. Department of Transportation as well as local groups like the Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force beginning on Thursday and continuing through today.
On Friday Ellen Walston, ECU Health’s injury prevention program coordinator, was joined by Greenville Police Department Sgt. Mike Ross to guide about 30 visitors along Treybrooke Circle, West Fifth Street and Moye Boulevard and show them infrastructure designed to reduce vehicle collisions. Ross leads GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit.
Those systems included Rapid Flashing Beacons, or RFBs. Walston said there are about 10 RFBs around Greenville.
“(RFBs) just remind the driver to watch for our vulnerable road users and remind our pedestrians they also have responsibility to push the button and wait for traffic to stop,” Walston said.
The city of Greenville also has traffic delineators intended to prevent motorists from making risky left-hand turns at key intersections, such as the one at Arlington Boulevard and Smythewick Drive.
In 2021 Pitt County was ranked the 13th most dangerous county for crashes based on NCDOT data. The department’s website said rankings are assessed through reported crashes, crash severity, crash rates based on population, registered vehicles and estimated vehicle miles traveled.
That ranking was the same in 2020, which according to state and local crash records was the deadliest year in Pitt County roadways in decades with 42 people, including eight pedestrians, killed in traffic-related crashes.
Greenville, once the No. 1 city in the state for vehicle crashes, ranked No. 6 in 2021. That number was up from 8 in 2020.
Being able to show that infrastructure works in reducing crash totals was important to Ross.
“I think it’s a good model for other communities to follow,” he said. “Our success really demonstrates that.”
A breakout panel titled “Anatomy of a Crash” put two survivors of dangerous collisions involving motor vehicles at the forefront alongside a legal and health expert. Steven Hardy-Braz, a cycling advocate and member of the summit’s committee, showed video footage from his bicycle when he was struck by a car driving 50 mph on U.S. 13/264 Alternate west of Greenville on Nov. 21. The crash tore his rotator cuff and injured his hip along with road rash injuries, he said.
The video showed the motorist strike Hardy-Braz from behind as well as his view in the front of his bike.
Tasha Hairston-Springs, an advocate with Texting is Risky Business, also shared her story. In October of 2012 she was texting her daughter while driving 70 mph and hit a guard rail on a Winston-Salem bridge. Her driver’s side window was down and she was not wearing a safety belt.
“I ground up against the bridge, saw the sparks and stuff in the air, released from the bar and hit a car,” Hairston-Springs said. “I’m partially ejected from the car.”
She now bears scars from her incident. She said that over five years of reconstructive surgery she built Texting is Risky Business to teach others how to be accountable in breaking their own phone habits and making safer decisions on the road.
“It’s not a lot of us that admit it,” Hairston-Springs said. “It’s not a lot of people who survive a crash like that.”
Today the summit will cap off with a dedication of the new Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden in Winterville at 2:15 p.m. The facility is the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina where people can safely practice bicycle and pedestrian safety skills.