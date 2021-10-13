With flooding, storms and rising sea levels spelling potentially serious changes for North Carolina, experts and politicians on both sides of the political spectrum gathered in Greenville to discuss how cooperation and communication can help stem the coming tide.
The first Water Adaptation to Ensure Regional Success (WATERS) Summit at the Hilton Greenville was a day-long event hosted by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy with U.S. Reps. David Rouzer and G.K. Butterfield. In attendance were N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Sen. Thom Tillis called in via web-conference.
East Carolina University’s Reide Corbett, dean of the Coastal Studies Institute, was among two dozen experts who gave presentations on water-related challenges the coastal plain continues to face. He explained in depth variations in sea levels over the past 150,000 years, differentiating between global and local rises in sea levels.
“We have had major fluctuations in our coastline with time,” Corbett said. “Sea level change is not a new concept on a geologic scale. Remember, 20,000 years ago, we had not quite developed our coastal plains to the extent we have today.”
However, Corbett warned that the rates of rise now are much steeper than those in the past, citing ice melting as a major contributor. He illustrated that sea levels in Duck had risen at a rate of about two millimeters a year. In Wilmington, that number was just under five millimeters.
“The rates we are seeing today are unprecedented in the last several thousand years,” Corbett explained. “What we expect to happen is the sea level to continue to rise, and the rate of that rise to increase. Today, it is about 3.7 millimeters per year globally. We expect that rate to be higher in the future, which leads to some of these projections as high as 1.2 meters, just shy of four feet.”
Greg Williams with the Army Corps of Engineers said that organization is constantly conscious of, and adapting to, climate change. Other academics addressed dangers brought about by toxic algae blooms and storms.
“Science can be difficult to swallow,” said Murphy, a Republican from Greenville. He likened it to his career as a physician, how he would tell patients to take steps like quitting smoking. They did not all believe it would impact them, he said, until it did.
Laura Moore from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and director of the Coastal Environmental Change Lab, said that the face of coastal areas will shift in the coming years. She said that infrastructure needs to be willing to adapt to that inevitability by thinking both in the present and future.
“There is no panacea,” Moore said. “If we are willing to be creative and admit that living on the coast in the future will look a lot different than now, I believe we can do it.”
Moore applauded N.C. Executive Order 80, the state’s commitment to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy. The order was put forth in October 2018.
Speakers from the private sector focused on solutions. Melissa Roberts, executive director for the American Flood Coalition, said that focus by lawmakers and others should be on sea level rise and flooding risk, protecting local and regional assets and making projects shovel ready. She and many others emphasized fixes need to be spread among communities of all sizes, with leaders seeking collaboration and funding at all levels of government.
“Water does not care about partisanship,” Roberts said. “It does not care about our district lines.”
Roberts said that urban parks can serve as sustainable flood prevention. That practice has been put forth with infrastructure like the South Tar Greenway in Greenville. She also brought up multi-cropping farms, which can increase income, soil quality and reduce flooding by 40-60 percent. That practice has been implemented in Florida to some measure of success, she said.
“The scale of the challenge is immense, but not beyond our ability to innovate,” Roberts said. “These solutions will look different from community to community.”
Dave Canaan, Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services director, said 25 years of fighting floodwaters in the Charlotte area has yielded some harsh truths. In the 90s, rapid urbanization led to extensive flash flooding. Now, construction has been reduced in floodplains via regulation, and the county uses technology to better predict possible damage and set goals.
“If you are going to the beach and you want to make good time and get to enjoying your adult beverage, you do not head west. You have to be sure you do not get so fixated on the measurement that you lose the angle,” Canaan said.
Adding international perspective were Saskia Pardaans and Matthijs Bouw of The Netherlands. The Dutch have provided insight on U.S. projects in the past including in Houston, Charleston and New Orleans, having a long history of flood prevention in a country where 60 percent of people live below sea level. Bouw said the time to act on ideas is now.
“We go into a period of great uncertainty and possible accelerated change,” Bouw said. “It is very early and I compliment the congressman for putting this together.”
Two panels were conducted, one by Murphy and the other by Rouzer. Butterfield could not participate because of important votes in Washington, D.C.
Murphy questioned if funding was in the right place. Both Tim Beard, state conservationist, and John Nicholson, chief deputy secretary for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, said that there are no funds initially budgeted for flooding problems.
"Zero percent of my budget," Beard said. "If we have a flooding event we have to go to Washington D.C., and then they come to you all and say 'we need money for this in North Carolina.' My budget does not apply to any flooding events.
Nicholson said that DEQ receives funding for disaster following such events. "When a disaster occurs, we will get our cut and then go execute on it," he said.
Murphy also mentioned that Greenville is being granted $24 million in federal funding. He said the money would be better spent on dredging and other practices to prevent flooding.
Rouzer questioned panelists George Howard of Restoration Systems, Andrea Hawkes of UNC-Wilmington, Tim Baumgartner and Jay Faison of the American Flood Coalition. A key point of their discussion was communication and education in light of major policy decisions.
"I would like to work with folks like (Rouzer) and Rep. Murphy to see, does it make sense to start aspiring to a 500 year standard," Faison said. "If we can agree on where we are going, then all of the sudden there is clarity from where started and where we are going to evaluate all of these other good ideas in between."
Murphy said this would not be the last forum of its sort.
"If it ends here, we have wasted the whole day," Murphy said. "It cannot end here."
A full stream of the event can be seen at Waterwaychallenge.house.gov.