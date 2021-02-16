While 2½ inches of rainfall over a four-day period doesn’t sound like a lot, when combined with earlier record rainfall and unending days of cloudy skies, the result was muddy ground and the Tar River reaching minor flood stage on Monday afternoon.
The Tar River reached 13.3 feet by 4 p.m. Monday which is slightly above minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service river gauge at Greenville’s Town Common.
It’s expected the river will continue to rise to moderate flood stage — 17 feet — by Thursday afternoon before plateauing at 17.5 feet on Friday.
It’s unclear how long the river level will remain at 17.5 feet or if it will rise when more rain comes through the area starting Wednesday through Friday, said Bel Melendez meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City.
“With any additional rain things will happen but it all depends on when and where the rain falls,” Melendez said.
Flood warnings have been issued for the Tar River in Greenville and Contentnea Creek in southern Pitt County, the Neuse River at Kinston and the northeast Cape Fear River.
When the Tar River reaches the moderate flood stage, secondary roads near the river will flood, Melendez said. Homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville can expect to be surrounded by water. Low-lying farmlands also will flood.
Some homes in northwest Greene County near N.C. 58 could be threatened with floodwaters.
People should continue to monitor water levels during the next several days to determine what they should do, Melendez said.
“Follow the instructions of what your local emergency management or police department advises,” she said.
From Jan. 1 through Monday morning the Pitt County area has received between 9-10 inches of rainfall, depending on the location.
Pitt County’s average rainfall in January is slightly less than 4 inches. This year 6 inches of rain fell.
From Friday through Monday morning, 2½ inches of rain fell around Greenville according to data collected through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a nationwide collection of volunteers who measure and report precipitation amounts in their backyards.
“We have had different waves of low pressure systems moving along that stationary front that was offshore and most of this precipitation was relatively light. There wasn’t truly heavy precipitation until Sunday,” Melendez said. “People also think there’s been so much rain because it’s been so cloudy, too. Cloudy, misty.
“For a moment you forget you’re in eastern North Carolina,” she said. “We are not used to this type of weather; this cloudiness that has persisted and all this rainfall we’ve had. It’s unusual for this time of year.”
The weather service forecasted showers and thunderstorms beginning again through 9 a.m. today.
Skies are expected to become sunny today with a high near 66 and southwest wind between 15-17 mph.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 48, according to the weather service website for Newport/Morehead City.
Rain is expected to begin after 1 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to continue through Friday night.
Saturday should be sunny with a high temperature of 44 degrees.