The Sunday in the Park concert series finally returns to the Greenville Town Common this weekend following a pandemic-imposed hiatus.
The series begins at 7 p.m. at the Town Common amphitheater with a performance by The Monitors, a longtime fan favorite thanks to its rhythm and blues, jazz and soul variety.
Bill Myers leads The Monitors as the last original member still with the group. He plays piano, saxophone, flute and vibes, in addition to directing, arranging and composing music. Other band members include Sam “The Man” Latham on drums, Gerald “Bishop” Hunter on guitar, Jerome Morgan on bass, Clark Mills Jr. on piano, Robert “Dick” Knight on trumpet, Brian Pitt on tenor saxophone, Donald “King Tuck” Tuckson on alto saxophone, Willie Dupree on baritone and Mollie Hunter on vocals.
The Monitors were among four bands to play in the concert series’ inaugural season in 1973 and have been crowd pleasers ever since, according to the City of Greenville. Many of the bands booked for this year’s were on the schedule for 2020 before the pandemic canceled it.
They include the Will McBride Group on July 25, Spare Change on Aug. 15, Built for Comfort on Aug. 22 and Tailgate on Aug. 29.
David Lee Jones, a Bethel native who was to have made his Sunday in the Park premiere last year, will perform Aug. 8. A two-time Best Country Male Artist winner at the Carolina Music Awards, Jones has opened for Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Keith Urban.
British Invaders, which was part of the last season of Sunday in the Park in 2019, will perform July 18. The band plays music from British artists such as The Beatles, The Who, The Kinks, The Moody Blues, The Hollies, Dave Clark 5, The Yardbirds, Cream, Herman’s Hermits, as well The Monkees.
Local nonprofits this year will host a beer and wine garden during five of the eight concerts. Uptown Greenville, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Young Professionals of Pitt County and the Junior League of Greenville will manage the sales. Beer gardens are set for July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 15 and 29.
Sunday In The Park is supported by First Bank, Delcor, Barbour Hendrick Honda, Curtis Media Group, the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, East Carolina Veterinary Service and Physicians East.
The concerts are free and are held from 7-8:30 p.m. at 100 E. First St. Visit greenvillenc.gov. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246.
Other scheduled performances include:
July 18: The British Invaders take the stage to transport you back to the 1960’s when English bands were storming the USA
July 25: The Will McBride Group brings its Jazz-influenced rock and pop to Greenville.
Aug. 1: East Coast Rhythm and Blues will have everyone up and dancing to classic beach, Motown, soul and oldies.
Aug. 8: Carolina Music Best Country Male winner David Lee Jones takes the stage to fill the Town Common with country music.
Aug. 15: The party arrives with Spare Change and their multi-genre band.
Aug. 22: Greenville’s own Built for Comfort will rock the Town Common with their blues, rock & roll and jazz music.
Aug. 29: A long-awaited reunion of Tailgate completes the summer series. Get ready for an evening in the 80’s with hair band covers of Journey, Def Leopard and more.