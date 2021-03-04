Following Monday’s unsuccessful vote to override the governor’s veto of the so-called “return to school” bill, lawmakers who supported the measure continue to look for ways to get students back into public school classrooms.
Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced on Wednesday that he would bring the override to another floor vote, the Carolina Journal reported.
But Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the county Board of Education earlier this week that the legislation would not bring immediate changes locally. While some counties across the state have provided only virtual instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic, the local district has offered in-person instruction as an option since the school year began in August.
“It’s really not as much for us because we’re already doing everything in the bill,” Lenker said at Monday’s school board meeting. “The thing we’re looking at here is dealing with our students with IEPs or 504s. Are we offering Plan A for all those kids? (a requirement under HB 37).”
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said Wednesday that the district has made full-time, in-person instruction available to the vast majority of students who qualify for either individualized education programs or 504 plans, which provide support for students with disabilities. As of December, 2,859 of the district’s 23,000 students qualified had an IEP.
Senate Bill 37 also would give local school boards the option of offering Plan A instruction, which requires minimal social distancing, to all students in grades six through 12. Currently, the state allows elementary schools — but not middle and high school grades — to operate under Plan A. Most PCS students attending schools operating under Plan B are in classes on campus every other week to remain in compliance with 6-foot distancing requirements.
“If this passes, that would be something we would have to talk about,” Lenker told the board. “I know we actually have several schools that would really like to get back under Plan A. In that case, it would almost double the amount of time the kids are actually in the building.”
As North Carolina nears the one-year anniversary of the closure of schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Eric Davis, chairman of the state Board of Education, said Wednesday that districts throughout the state should be opening their campuses in March.
“By the end of this month, we expect all of the public school units in North Carolina are or will be returning students to in-person instruction to finish this school year while managing the needed safety protocols to keep students and educators safe,” he said at the board’s monthly meeting, which continues today.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Feb. 2 joined Davis, N.C. Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Catherine Truitt and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen in calling on schools across the state to reopen for in-person instruction to all students. Updated NCDHHS guidelines issued Wednesday indicate the full-time remote learning option should only be an alternative for families of students and school employees who are considered at high-risk from COVID-19.
“All other students must be provided with in-person instruction (Plan A or B for K-5th grade students and Plan B for 6th-12th grade students,” the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit reads.
Other legislation that Pitt County Schools continues to watch includes House Bill 82, which received unanimous approval last week. Commonly known as the summer school bill, it would require public schools to offer 150 hours or 30 days of instruction outside the traditional school year.
“That 150 hours does give us the option to do after-school programs if that’s how we decide to do it,” Lenker said, adding the school district already has been considering how to offer summer instruction for about 3,000 students considered to have the greatest need. He said the programming would be face-to-face rather than virtual.
“We need these kids back in the building, so everything we do for this program will be in person, either during summer or part of an after-school program,” he said of the voluntary program proposed under HB 82.
“Obviously the kids don’t have to come but we’ll certainly recruit our kids and get them there,” Lenker said. “Hopefully we can get a lot of them back.”
Under the proposed legislation, instruction would focus on reading and math for kindergarten through second grade. Students in grades three through eight would receive instruction in reading, math and science. Both age groups would participate in an enrichment activities such as music, arts or sports.
High school students would receive in-person instruction in end-of-course subjects including biology, English and math. Additional instruction would be provided in elective courses, with students also receiving support for credit recovery courses needed to meet graduation requirements.