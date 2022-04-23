Continuing problems with securing raw materials and other supply chain issues are driving up the cost of a Greenville Utilities Commission electric system construction project, staff reported during Thursday’s board meeting.
An $8.9 million project to install a 7.2-mile, 115 kilovolt transmission line is seeing bids coming in 45 percent and 63 percent higher than what was originally budgeted, electric distribution engineer Jacob Swink said.
When asked if the increasing prices would drive up the costs above the approved budget, GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said staff is carefully monitoring the project.
The new transmission line will extend from the GUC Mount Pleasant substation, located along Belvoir School Road, to Sugg Parkway.
The board approved a $648,474 budget from CME Wire and Cable to purchase the wire needed for the project. Two other companies submitted bids ranging from $785,800 to $834,000.
The other two bids involved the tubular steel structures that will hold the line along the route.
Eight companies submitted bids for the structures that will replace existing wooden poles. Meyer Utility Structures’ bid of $861,472 was the lowest and approved by the GUC board.
The other bids ranged in cost from $887,000 to $1.3 million.
Swink said the cost of steel per pound of the winning bid was 63 percent higher than what staff estimated.
Six bids were submitted for another set of steel structures holding the line. The winning bid, submitted by CHM Industries, was nearly $3.5 million. The cost per pound of steel was 43 percent higher than the estimate.
Prior to the bid votes, electric planning engineer Kyle Brown went over the recommended bids to purchase distribution transformers.
Brown said the transformers take the voltage of electricity that travels along the transmission lines and reduces it before it’s delivered into homes.
GUC has 30,000 distribution transformers across its system, Brown said, and keeps about 800 in inventory.
The distributor manufacturers told GUC the average cost of a transformer has increased 80 percent. A supplier GUC previously has worked with said delivery of the transformers, which usually takes eight to 18 weeks, has been increased to 52 to 106 weeks, Brown said. Some manufacturers don’t even provide bids anymore.
Suppliers have said GUC could benefit if it partners with other utilities to mass-order transformers, Brown said. Mass orders would move them further up the delivery schedule.
GUC is in discussions with its electric wholesale provider and nearby city-owned utilities about forming a purchasing arrangement.
Although Cannon, as CEO, has the authority to approve inventory purchases costing up to $500,000, Brown said the bids from two companies, Wesco Distribution and WEG Transformer USA, collectively cost $712,056.
Cannon said staff anticipates a growing number of inventory purchases will exceed the $500,000 mark. He suggested that instead of having the board approve individual requests, they follow the Greenville City Council model and prepare a consent agenda where multiple items are approved with one vote.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said council members have the authority to pull items from the consent agenda for discussion and a separate vote. She recommended the GUC board follow the same practice, if necessary.
The board unanimously approved the consent agenda recommendation.