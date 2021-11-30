It’s a giving time of year.
Sandwiched between a holiday aimed at giving thanks and one that focuses on exchanging gifts is a day set aside to support charities and nonprofits.
Today is Giving Tuesday, which officially takes place on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The holiday is a product of a 2012 partnership between two charitable organizations aiming to encourage people around the world to show their generosity by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods and advocacy to support communities and causes.
Many local organizations are hoping to receive support during the observance, throughout the holiday season and beyond. Following are some of the organizations taking part in Giving Tuesday:
- A.J. McMurphy’s Irish Pub is partnering with Robinson Jewelers to host a Giving Tuesday benefit for he Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The event will be held at 6 p.m. today at 1914 Turnbury Drive in Greenville. The humane society is a nonprofit organization that cares for homeless and neglected pets until they find permanent homes. The event will feature live music performances, a 50/50 raffle, a penny raffle and a silent auction. Donors will have a chance to win an assortment of prizes including jewelry, artwork and custom gift baskets. The humane society will accept cash donations at the event and asks that attendees also consider donating supplies, including blankets, collars, crates, cat litter, dog food and pet toys.
- Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday. The group’s goal is to raise $6,500 to support three areas of interest: conducting school tours, promoting community conversation and increasing parent engagement. The group is accepting donations through its Facebook page.
- Horizons at The Oakwood School is a nonprofit program that provides year-round educational support to students in Pitt County from low-income families. Horizons relies on private donations to operate and is asking for monetary donations and volunteers for Giving Tuesday. It is accepting donations online and prospective volunteers should contact Kris Arnold at 931-0760 for more information.
- The Pitt County United Way is asking for online donations to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 758-1604 to donate by phone. Checks can be mailed to United Way of Pitt County at 226 W. Eighth St., Greenville, NC 27834.
- The Dream Factory of Eastern NC is an organization that grants wishes for critically and chronically ill children. It is run entirely by volunteers and is requesting monetary donations to fund its work. Contact the organization online at www.dreamfactoryinc.org.
- The Community Crossroads Center serves the homeless and at-risk population of Pitt County. It provides rental assistance and emergency shelter to individuals and families. The center also features a medical clinic, run by students from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, that provides basic services and referrals at no cost. The organization relies heavily on volunteers and private donors to operate. Officials are asking for monetary donations to reach a $50,000 fundraising goal. Donations can be made online or sent by check to Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., Greenville, NC 27834. The center always is accepting supply donations. It is asking for twin-sized bed sheets and pillowcases, bath towels and washcloths, razors and shaving cream, toilet paper, face masks, laundry detergent and hand soap. Supplies can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.