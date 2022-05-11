East Carolina University’s S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will conclude its five-show season Saturday with a performance by the Great DuBois, a circus act known for amazing audiences with what it can accomplish with only two people. But off-stage, some patrons are questioning what effects shrinking resources are having on the popular series, which they fear could vanish altogether without adequate support.
The series, which celebrated 60 years this season, returned to Wright Auditorium in February following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it has faced other challenges, from departure of its longtime producing artistic director to a reduction in funding.
“We have had a cut in our operating dollars that we have to bring in performances, and we have had a real cut in staff,” said Linda Kean, interim dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, which oversees SRAPAS. “Is the series in trouble? I’m not sure I’d use that term. But what I would say is whenever there are fewer resources to do something, it makes it more difficult. … I think it will be difficult to have five or six performances a year as we have in the past.”
Former ECU assistant dean of student affairs Rudy Alexander, who in 1962 launched the series that now bears his name, said he just recently learned of the financial problems it is facing. Alexander, who retired from the university some 25 years ago, said that while there was no obligation for anyone to contact him, “I think as a courtesy, some one could have and should have let me know.
“Up until the last few months, we have had a series that everybody thought was moving along,” he said. “With the pandemic, we knew that there were some reductions in the number of attractions. But all of a sudden, we learned that nothing has been booked for next year at this point and that the future of the series is in doubt.”
Kean said the need to cut more than $300,000 from the College of Fine Arts and Communication budget is the reason she did not seek to replace producing artistic director Michael Crane when he retired late in 2021. She said Tuesday that the university is in the process of hiring a contractual employee to procure a season for the fall. But the series also has less to spend due to the elimination of $45,000 in funding from Student Affairs. Student Affairs did not respond to a message from The Daily Reflector asking why its contributions to the series ceased.
Alexander said that historically, those funds were available to subsidize SRAPAS as needed, although for the last two or three years of his tenure, no subsidy was necessary due to the popularity of the series.
“The series has been not only important to the university but for eastern North Carolina. Over the years we have had numbers of people to attend from the surrounding towns,” said Alexander, adding that arts patrons sometimes made the drive from the coast for a show.
Over the years, the series has presented hundreds of artists — among them Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, Van Cliburn, Itzhak Perlman and Natalie Cole — to nearly a million arts patrons.
“Our series has been recognized as one of the best in the country, and we have presented outstanding, internationally acclaimed artists year after year after year,” said Alexander, adding he would not want his name attached to a second-rate series. “We are known for presenting the best, and I want to see it continue.”
Longtime subscriber Elizabeth Edwards of Ayden agreed. She and her husband have been attending performances since 1987. Edwards, a former president of the Friends of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, said she was surprised in February when she approached a university employee in the lobby of Wright Auditorium to ask about plans for the fall.
“She told me nothing is on the docket,” Edwards said. “I was crushed.”
She wants to see the university apply for grants to help underwrite the series. For the current season, funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, along with a Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, as well as South Arts Grants and support from the North Carolina Arts Council helped to position SRAPAS for a comeback.
Such grants enabled ECU to offer tickets for the current season at a discount of $100, which helped the series see a 73% increase in subscribers over the 2019-20 season, Susan Phillips, an administrative assistant for the College of Fine Arts and Communication, said. For the first four shows, plus one added attraction, total attendance was reported at 3,298, compared with 2,809 for seven shows in 2018-19. For 2019-20, which included only four shows due to COVID-19, attendance totaled 2,457.
In previous years, Wright Auditorium, which has seating for an audience of about 1,400 and formerly had as many as 2,000 seats, would sell out SRAPAS performances. But Kean said the audience for the series has diminished over the last 10 years.
“One of the issues is Wright Auditorium does not have ‘fly space’ (above the stage),” she said. “We just don’t have the facility to bring in bigger shows.”
Another factor that Kean believes has contributed to a smaller audience is the large number performance offerings from ECU’s School of Music and School of Theatre and Dance, along with community arts groups.
“I think it can seem sometimes that the audience is lower, but really there are just a lot of options out there for people,” she said. “It’s hard to fill a performance hall sometimes … because we’re kind of fighting for the same audience members.”
Kean said that beginning this fall, ECU will resume performing arts programming for younger audiences with the return of Family Fare and Art Smart. There has not been a full-scale series of those programs, which generally center on literature-based plays and musicals, since 2020.
Kean said the children’s programming has been shown to generate revenue that makes it self-supporting, while SRAPAS has required grant funding to avoid operating at a loss.
Melba Tripp, who serves as treasurer of the Friends of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series board, said the series has an endowment that reached $1.2 million in March, although only about $200,000 is available to be spent. She said that, in recent years, the friends group has not helped to make decisions about the entertainment that is selected and is not informed about the fiscal condition of the series.
“The friends are there to generate this money and we were not privy to the background finances that actually made it all happen,” she said. “We just want to be shown the background that defends their decisions so that we better understand it.”
Alexander said that not being informed about the financial condition of the series has added to the frustration of Friends members.
“No one is criticizing the dean at all,” he said. “We understand the position that she finds herself in, and we are just shocked that all this came about and we didn’t know anything was moving in that direction. We feel the series has been so vital to the arts programs of the university that it’s a real shame for ways and means not being found to make it continue.”
In a letter last month to Friends members and supporters, Kean acknowledged concerns and said she is looking for ways to continue the series, which she said may be limited in scope.
“We’re using this year to look at the resources and say, ‘What is the series going to look like with less personnel and less budget?’” she said in an interview. “Are we going to raise money? Are we going to get corporate sponsors? Are we going to have fewer performances? All of those things are a part of the discussion that needs to occur this year.
“I think the panic comes from the cuts and the fact that the series isn’t determined yet and it usually is by this point in time,” Kean said. “There’s not an agenda to cancel the series, but we need to look at how we’re going to use our current resources to make the series viable for the future.”
For more information about the series, visit ecu.edu/arts. To contact Friends of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, email keanl@ecu.edu or trippg@suddenlink.net.