As a Greenville man nears a court date for a charge that he incited a riot downtown in 2020, fellow activists hope authorities will hear their continued calls to drop the case, which they call unfair and targeted.
Dedan Waciuri, 34, an activist and organizer from Greenville, was arrested on June 3, 2020, and charged with misdemeanor inciting a riot and injury to personal property. The charges stem from a demonstration on May 31, 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
A group of 200 or more people gathered about 5 p.m. on May 31 at the Town Common to join protests nationwide sparked by the death of Floyd on May 25. His death was the latest in a string of police-involved killings of blacks and other incidents seen as racially unjust.
More than 30 downtown properties and 13 law enforcement vehicles were damaged as protestors splintered from a larger demonstration and confronted police for several hours. Police said people threw bricks and rocks through windows and lit small fires. They threw large rocks and bottles at officers trying to disburse them.
Authorities have not detailed accusations against Waciuri, who is charged under his legal name, Matthew Roberts. Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon on Friday declined to comment. He is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on Friday.
Those close to him say that the charges should have been dropped long ago.
“Mapinduzi was not the one that organized the protest to begin with,” said Aviel Washington, a member of the group which says its mission is to advance the interests of colonized people. “It was a Black Lives Matter protest. A lot of people are outraged because Dedan has been, I would say, outspoken against the City of Greenville for awhile. It is clear that they just picked him out of the, how many, hundreds, because he was already known.”
Yusuf Askari Wawatu, a fellow member of Mapinduzi, said that Waciuri’s track record of publicly opposing local policies might have put a target on his back.
“Dedan is one who has been pushing back against the status quo for a while now,” Wawatu said. “Of course he would be the one who would be targeted, because he inspires people.”
Washington and Wawatu said that they did not know Waciuri at the time of the June protest. Both were at the protest, however, and heard him speak.
“The things he was talking about were simple things,” Washington said. “Arrest the police, indict the police, which is really police accountability. The reason people were out there was because of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. That is all he was advocating out there.”
Washington and Wawatu said that they did not see Waciuri engaging in any destruction of property.
The Daily Reflector’s coverage from the night of the protest said that Waciuri was at the intersection of Third and Washington where protestors continued to confront a line of police into June 1.
He pointed out that heavily armed white men had been permitted to protest COVID-19 lockdown measures in the streets of Raleigh and elsewhere, including government buildings, without police reprisal days before.
Police in Greenville employed tear gas and riot gear while protestors broke downtown windows including at Coastal Fog, City Hall and elsewhere.
Buddy Conner, Waciuri’s attorney, said that a motion for discovery was granted by the state in the case. Conner, a Greenville-based criminal defense lawyer, said that the defense is not entitled to discovery in District Court and that the information granted by the state was “out of their good graces.”
Still, Wawatu questioned how a nearly two year wait to stand trial is consistent with the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“We demand they drop the charges because it has been (nearly) two years now,” Wawatu said. “In my eyes that is unconstitutional because we have the right to a fair and speedy trial. There is nothing fair and speedy about this. They keep continuing it. Drop the charges.”
Others have already seen their days in court. On Sept. 13, 2021, Alexander Pridgen was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and two years of supervised release for throwing a brick through the window of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court at 150 Reade Circle amid the protest.
Two others who were charged on the day of the protest no longer have pending court dates. Rachel Kinney of Greenville is still set to appear in court on April 14 for failure to disperse on command and assault on a government official or employee.
Shante Sutton, then 34, of Greenville was charged with six counts of burning certain buildings, felony inciting a riot, looting/trespassing during an emergency, assault on a government official and failing to disperse on command after she lit small fires in Gawlik Stringed Instruments and Coastal Fog on Evans Street. She was sentenced to a 36-month suspended sentence on April 8, 2021, for trespassing, larceny and served another sentence for burning uninhabited building. She was released on Feb. 6.
Waciuri, according to his fellow Mapinduzi members, is motivated by the needs of the people. Born Matthew Carver Roberts, Waciuri took on the name of Dedan Kimathi Waciuri, a Kenyan military and spiritual leader who led the Mau Mau uprising against British colonials in 1950s Kenya.
Mapinduzi translates to “revolution” from Swahili. The group has advocated on Wacuiri’s behalf during multiple protests in the 21 months since his arrest.
“He is always studying, always learning, always trying to do his part,” said Washington.
That includes using said knowledge according to his fellows.
“He applies that knowledge and builds relationships in the community,” Wawatu said. “He talks to the people that the city shuns, and other people shun, who they do not want to talk to. I do not know what is more inspirational than that, to be honest.”
“Faris Dixon was elected by the people to be for the people. Why would you want to lock a man up who fights for the people, advocates for the people?” Wawatu continued.
Dixon said state rules on ethics for district attorneys prevent him from commenting. The Greenville Police Department did not respond on Friday for a request to comment on the case.
An online petition calling to drop Waciuri’s charges had 6,538 signatures as of Friday morning.