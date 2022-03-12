A survey conducted for the City of Greenville found that stabilizing a prominent brick fire training tower adjacent to the city’s recreational water park will cost about $350,000 while demolition would be at $35,000.
The survey conducted in December by a private engineering firm also said bringing the facility up to code for occupancy would add significantly to the stabilization cost, a memo to the City Council from Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said.
The council has not held a public discussion on the future of the tower, once part of Greenville Fire-Rescue’s old Station 2 complex off of Chestnut Street. The Splashpoint spray park was developed in 2012 with a firefighting theme due to the tower’s proximity.
Park officials said at the time there was the hope of incorporating the tower into the park complex, which also includes the city’s multi-purpose Dream Park. Officials said at the time the five-story brick structure was donated to the city in 1940 by the Minges family.
Located at 206 N. Skinner St., the tower is of multi-wythe construction, meaning its walls have multiple layers of brick and masonry support. The memo said 32 window openings are covered with metal grates, and an exterior steel stair system with multiple landings climbs to the top on an exterior wall.
Inside, a concrete stair system with multiple landings and steel railings leads to the top. “The roof appears to be cast-in-place concrete with a single interior ladder-access opening,” the memo says. Brick battlements crown the tower like a castle’s keep.
The city coordinated with HH Architecture to conduct the survey, and staff met with an engineer from Lynch-Mykins on Dec. 7. HH provided a limited condition review to city staff in January that noted the deteriorated condition of the exterior, corroded steel rails and stairs and loose and protruding bricks.
Lynch-Mykins concluded upgrades beyond stabilization would be needed to meet structural loading requirements for occupancy, particularly requirements related to wind and seismic design. “Code requirements/upgrades would significantly increase the cost over the $375,000 to upgrade,” the memo said.
The HH survey estimated cost to demolish the tower at $75,000. The city sought three bids for the work and received a proposal for $35,000 for demolition, and removal of the tower, foundation and surrounding concrete apron.
The firm also included a review of the former Fire Station 2 building, adjacent to the tower at 1700 Chestnut St. The single-story, 5500-square-foot wood frame structure was found to be in moderate to poor condition but structurally stable. It will require utility and other repairs before it could be made available to the public.
American Legion Post 160 leased and utilized the old station for many years. The City Council in January approved a request to lease the Lucille W. Gorham Intergenerational Center Chapel at 1124 W. Fifth St. to Post 160.
The complex is in sight of the Community Crossroads Center, which in January temporarily halted the demolition the Agnes Fullilove School, a two-story Colonial Revival-style school building built in 1924.
The shelter has used the building as office and living space but had planned to build a new facility. Its leadership agreed to a postponement following requests from preservationists who wanted to research ways to restore the building, which was still standing on Friday.