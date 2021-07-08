The latest survey from ECU's Center for Survey Research found Republicans were split on the need pandemic measures such as stay-at-home orders and face-covering requirements while Democrats were largely unified in their support for the efforts.
The university this week announced the results of the poll which asked adults nationwide to consider questions on life and liberty during a global pandemic. The survey was conducted June 14-19 with 1,105 U.S. adults polled, a news release said.
“COVID-19 measures and vaccinations remain significant topics of controversy," said Peter Francia, director of the Center for Survey Research. “At the heart of that division is a debate, as old as the republic, over personal freedom and public safety.”
The survey was conducted as part of the center’s Life, Liberty and Happiness Project, which was created to offer new insights into American public attitudes and behaviors on topics related to the nation’s founding principles.
It asked if pandemic measures such as stay-at-home orders, face-covering mandates and vaccination requirements are a violation of personal freedom or a necessary response to protect public health.
Unlike Democrats, who were largely unified, the survey found that Republicans were split on whether stay-at-home orders, face-covering requirements and quarantine mandates for out-of-state travel were necessary to protect public health or wrongly took away people’s personal freedom.
Similar patterns emerged on vaccination requirements, with Republicans more divided than Democrats. Independents sided more with the position that stay-at-home orders, face-covering requirements and travel restrictions were necessary to protect public health but were divided on questions about COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Following is a breakdown:
Stay-at-home orders:
Among self-identified Republicans, 42% responded that stay-at-home orders wrongly took away people’s freedom; 42% answered that stay-at-home orders were necessary to protect public health; 11% did not agree with either statement and 5% who did not know or were not sure).
Among self-identified Democrats, 8% said that stay-at-home orders wrongly took away people’s freedom; 85% answered they were necessary; 4% did not agree with either statement; 3% did not know or were not sure.
Among independents, 21% responded they wrongly took away people’s freedom; 61% answered they were necessary; 2% did not agree with either statement; 16% were not sure.
On face-coverings:
Among Republicans, 41% responded they wrongly took away people’s freedom; 45% said they were necessary to protect public health; 11% did not agree with either statement; 3% who did not know or were not sure.
Among Democrats, 6% responded they wrongly took away people’s freedom; 88% answered they were necessary to protect public health; 5% did not agree with either statement; 1% did not know.
Among independents, 21% responded they took away freedom; 62% answered they were necessary; 7% did not agree with either statement; 10% did not know or were not sure.
On quarantines for out-of-state travel:
Among Republicans, 39% said they wrongly took away people’s freedom; 52% said they were necessary; 6% did not agree with either statement; 3% did not know or were not sure.
Among Democrats, 9% responded they took away freedom; 86% answered they were necessary; 2% who did not agree with either statement; 3% who did not know or were not sure.
Among independents, 19% responded that quarantine mandates for out-of-state travel wrongly took away people’s freedom as compared to 65% who answered that the quarantine mandates related to out-of-state travel were necessary to protect public health (with 6% who did not agree with either statement and 10% did not know or were not sure).
On whether high schools should require vaccinations:
Among Republicans, 46% responded no; 45% answered yes; 9% did not know or were not sure.
Among Democrats, 10% responded no; 83% answered yes; 7% did not know or were not sure.
Among independents, 35% responded no; 50% who answered yes; 15% who did not know or were not sure.
On whether universities should require vaccinations:
Among Republicans, 48% responded no; 46% answered yes; 6% did not know or were not sure.
Among Democrats, 10% responded no; 84% answered yes; 5% did not know or were not sure.
Among independents, 38% responded no; 45% who answered yes; 17% who did not know or were not sure.
On whether employers should require vaccinations:
Among Republicans, 54% responded no; 34% answered yes; 12% did not know or were not sure.
Among Democrats, 19% responded no; 67% answered yes; 13% did not know or were not sure.
Among independents, 41% responded no; 39% who answered yes; 20% who did not know or were not sure.
Biden approval
The results also showed that attitudes about COVID-19 show a relationship with public opinion on the job approval rating of President Joe Biden, the center reported. Overall, the results from this survey show that 48% of Americans approve of the job that Joe Biden is doing as president compared to 41% who disapprove (with 11% who are neutral or have no opinion).
Yet, in a further sign of the politicized nature of COVID-19, the results also reveal that among respondents who answered that COVID-19 was a problem and that government needed to do more initially to stop it from getting worse, 63% approve of the job that Joe Biden is doing as president, the survey report said. By comparison, among those who did not see COVID-19 as a problem at all or that COVID-19 was a problem but governments overreacted to it, just 23% approve of the job that Joe Biden is doing as president.
Likewise, on whether the nation is generally headed in the right direction or off on the wrong track, 44% of Americans answered that the United States is headed off on the wrong track compared to 42% who responded that the nation is headed in the right direction (with 14% undecided).
Perhaps due to declining rates of COVID-19 infection rates nationally, respondents who answered that COVID-19 was a problem and that government needed to do more early to stop it from getting worse, 52% answered that the nation is headed in the right direction compared to 24% who did not see COVID-19 as a problem at all or that it was a problem but governments overreacted to it.
To view the full results of the survey visit the Center for Survey Research website at https://surveyresearch.ecu.edu/.