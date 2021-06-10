Following a year in which the coronavirus had an unprecedented effect on education, the county’s public school district received high marks for its response to the pandemic, according to a report released by Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.
The Community Conversations Report, presented this week to the Pitt County Board of Education, also addressed concerns including a need for equitable distribution of resources, additional support staff and increased racial representation among educators. The report was based on discussions with more than 200 people from September 2020 through April 2021.
Parents for Public Schools Executive Director Kylene Dibble said participants praised Pitt County Schools for being creative and able to adapt to changes brought by COVID-19 and also for providing meals to students and adhering to safety requirements.
“Families were very grateful to everyone in our school system for how well the school year was handled in the midst of a pandemic,” she said. “Many participants also commented on the high-quality learning that took place both virtually and face-to-face.”
The seventh annual report asked parents, teachers and other community members to share their views on Pitt County Schools’ strengths and needs, and to discuss concerns and experiences of minority groups. For the first time, participants also were asked about their preferences for receiving communication from the school district.
Issues surrounding COVID-19 were frequent topics of discussion at the meetings, the majority of which were held over Zoom. Several participants said events of the last year indicated that the district needed to improve timeliness in making changes and informing families of those changes.
“Not surprisingly, one area of concern that commonly came up was in relation to social and emotional growth that may or may not have happened this past year,” Dibble said.
“We hope that returning to some sense of normalcy next school year will address some of that concern,” she said, adding that the district’s strategic plan contains objectives for helping to meet students’ social and emotional needs.
Nearly two dozen Community Conversation events are included in the report, featuring input from parents of students at more than 20 schools, along with organizations including Family Support Network, the Pitt County Association of Educators, ThermoFisher and Building Hope Community Life Center. Most meetings were conducted online due to COVID-19 restrictions, although members of the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Institute and PPS’ Parent Engagement Program met face-to-face for discussions. About half a dozen participants submitted answers to surveys in writing.
Several participants described issues with virtual learning, from challenges with internet access to the use of older equipment to an excessive workload for virtual students. Others said families should be allowed to opt for virtual learning next year. (For the 2021-22 school year, Pitt County Virtual Academy is open to a limited number of learners in grades four through 12.)
Racial representation, cultural competency and accessibility were other recurring topics of concern.
Dibble said some taking part in the conversations suggested that school personnel could benefit from training designed to help them better understand racial equity and needs of students who identify as LGBTQ.
“There were also many comments about a desire to see diversity in the student body reflected in our teachers and administrators,” she said. “Parents asked for transparency in the district’s plan to hire a more diverse teaching staff.”
Both cultural responsiveness training and increasing minority hires, Dibble pointed out, are addressed in the district’s 2021-26 strategic plan.
“Many participants, as in years before, but more so this year, brought up the need for support staff,” she said. “They also want to see those who already work in the schools receive fair and adequate pay. There’s a desire to increase supplements for teachers, to enhance recruitment and retention. That was brought up on multiple occasions.”
Teachers who participated in the process expressed a desire for their voices and needs to be considered along with those of parents and students.
A few participants suggested redistricting for Pitt County Schools, saying many schools in the district have disproportionate racial demographics.
“There were several comments that supported a redistricting process,” Dibble said, “with hopes that redistricting would address some of the inequities participants felt they have seen from school to school.”
Several people responding to the survey mentioned that schools in rural communities, particularly north of the Tar River, often lack resources.
In response to an open-ended question that invited additional suggestions, Dibble said several participants wanted to see changes in school dress codes.
“That actually came up quite a bit,” she said. “Comments around this ranged from wanting a more relaxed dress code than we currently have, to being sure that dress code policies are gender neutral in an effort to be inclusive of all students.”
According to the report, more than 80 percent of people responding to the survey were younger than 55 and nearly 80 percent were women. About 54 percent of participants were Caucasian, 33 percent were African American and 10 percent were Hispanic.
The demographic information provided in this report is based on limited observations of PPS facilitators due to the fact that some online participants took part in the conversation with their cameras turned off.