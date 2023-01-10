The head of a local educators’ association and a majority of parents surveyed would like to see the next school year start earlier than current state law allows.

Pitt County Association of Educators President Mario Blanchard told the Board of Education on Monday that he would support a calendar that would start the next school year on Aug. 16 and conclude before the end of May.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.