Survivors of domestic violence must let those suffering from abuse know that they are not alone, and speaking out can do wonders in helping break free from a vicious cycle that can impact generations, a survivor said Thursday.

Author Jan Newell-Byrd was the keynote speaker at the Center for Family Violence Prevention’s (CFVP) annual Domestic Violence Impact fundraising event, the fifth iteration of the event and its in-person return following two years virtual from the COVID-19 pandemic.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.