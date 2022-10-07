Dr. Jan Newell-Byrd gives the keynote speech during the IMPACT Luncheon, a fundraising luncheon to help drive awareness for emotional abuse and domestic violence in the Pitt County community, at Greenville Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Gwen Greene and Dr. Jan Newell-Byrd speak during the IMPACT Luncheon at Greenville Convention Center on Thursday.
Willow abbey MercAndo/The Daily Reflector
Survivors of domestic violence must let those suffering from abuse know that they are not alone, and speaking out can do wonders in helping break free from a vicious cycle that can impact generations, a survivor said Thursday.
Author Jan Newell-Byrd was the keynote speaker at the Center for Family Violence Prevention’s (CFVP) annual Domestic Violence Impact fundraising event, the fifth iteration of the event and its in-person return following two years virtual from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newell-Byrd said that she suffered physical and verbal abuse over four decades and two husbands before she began journaling, her own way of speaking out, which eventually became her memoir “Testimony of a Kept Woman.” Her first husband, a school principal in Gary, Indiana, would hit her.
“I did not know where to turn, because back in the 50s, the 60s and the 70s there was no help,” said Newell-Byrd, who also was a principal at the time. “There was no Center for Family Violence Prevention. Victims had to manage the best that they could, women and men. They were completely on their own. That is why today is so important.”
Newell-Byrd eventually left her first husband, realizing she “had” to despite her anxieties of being stigmatized as a divorcee, having her children come from a “broken” home and the financial worries leaving him would entail.
“Enough was enough,” Newell-Byrd said.
She would later marry her second. He became a pastor and would gaslight and cheat on Newell-Byrd, she said. He divorced her after his church achieved notoriety, despite the fact she helped him, a blind man, through seminary school before it taught in Braille.
The mental, verbal and physical abuse she experienced is tragically common. Laura King, executive director for the CFVP, said that one in three women and one in five men suffer from domestic abuse. Survivors who appeared in a montage prior to Newell-Byrd speaking said that abusers isolate their victims from the community, families and other sources of comfort like pets.
Understanding those factors is key in preventing domestic violence, King said.
“The purpose of this meeting is really two fold,” King said. “We want to raise awareness for domestic violence. We feel like we are never going to stop domestic violence if people in the community don’t understand what is going on and take some action to help it stop.”
The event raised money for the CFVP’s programs, drawing a large crowd of supporters to the Greenville Convention center. The top-grossing item at a silent auction was four tickets with field passes to the East Carolina vs. Houston football game set for Nov. 19. The tickets, which were donated by ECU Athletics, garnered $2,100.
Julia Petrasso, senior managing attorney at Pitt County’s Department of Social Services, said that was is one highest of any pledges or individual donations for the program.
King said that funding goes directly to the CFVP’s work to help victims and provide programming to stop domestic violence.
A resource the CFVP is trying to bring to Pitt County is a Family Justice Center (FJC), which aggregates resources like law enforcement, social workers, counseling and other assistance in one location. That prevents survivors from having to travel at length when they might be in dire financial and personal situations.
Minerva Freeman, a member of the CFVP’s board of directors, said that monthly meetings to get an FJC in Pitt County have continued since a kickoff event in August and that the next is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center.