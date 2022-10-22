Pitt County has lost 56 children, women and men to domestic violence since 2000.

Survivors of domestic violence, family members, advocates and law enforcement gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse to remember those lost lives and recommit to spreading awareness about and ending domestic violence during Thursday’s Pitt County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil.


