Pitt County has lost 56 children, women and men to domestic violence since 2000.
Survivors of domestic violence, family members, advocates and law enforcement gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse to remember those lost lives and recommit to spreading awareness about and ending domestic violence during Thursday’s Pitt County Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil.
“We want to share with (victims of domestic violence) that there is help, there are people who care about you, that will help protect you. That this is hope, not just help,” said Laura King, executive director of the Center for Family Violence Prevention. “I would like to shed light on one other thing; I would like to shed light on the possibility that when we gather again next year we will not have had to add not one single name to this list of 56 and that no other families in our community will be forced to grieve as the families here have done.”
Since 2020, Pitt County has added 10 names to the list of people whose deaths are the result of domestic violence.
Six individuals, Felicia Lynette Lindsey, 38, Isaiah Gillis, 19 months, Charly L. Warters Vebber, 34, Brianna Smith, 20 months, Maynette Herbert, 46, and On’Teds Je’Ray Harris Jr., 17, died in 2020. Ariana Lavina Hagen, 24, died in 2021 and, between January and September of this year, Bentley Smith, 3, Amy Bland Cooper, 44, and Tavara Guttierrez, 44, have died.
Connie Gorham and her friend Deborah Holloway joined the ceremony where about 50 people stood holding electric candles as the 56 names were read.
Gorham spent seven and a half years in an abusive relationship before she left. She was in denial for many years until her partner choked her.
“It made me wake up. I had to make the decision (that) I want to live and I couldn’t help the person involved,” Gorham said. “Alcohol was involved; drugs came into play. It was countless, the things that I didn’t see that were under my nose. The moment of seeing my own life flash before my eyes was my final save.”
Gorham said she wanted to attend the ceremony to stand for the ones who couldn’t be there.
“So many people are lying in the graveyard that were never able to tell their story. I am just happy and thankful I am here to tell my story and to take a stand to help someone else in that situation,” she said.
Of those recognized, 16 were 11 years old or younger and five were less than a year old.
Laura Coleman, director of resource development and planning for the Center for Family Violence Prevention, spoke about her lengthy experience with domestic violence, which began in her childhood home and continued through two marriages.
A native of New Hampshire, Coleman said the world saw her as a success, a woman who rose from an impoverished childhood to hold high-ranking positions in organizations that addressed housing and health care in rural New Hampshire. She even eventually had her own consulting business.
“We don’t think of someone in a professional environment enduring the kind of domestic violence that occurred in my life …. So I am honored to be here to tell my story,” Coleman said.
She described her first husband as the “love of my life” and had two children with him. She thought he was “the perfect husband for me.”
But her marriage took a dark turn, and her “perfect husband” became manipulative, controlling and quick to anger.
He never struck her, but when a situation escalated to him pushing her, she said she knew it was time to divorce.
Coleman eventually remarried, but that relationship quickly soured.
“He never laid a hand on me,” she said, but that was because she knew to get away from him as quickly as possible when she realized a situation was escalating. However, she stayed in the relationship because she didn’t want to be a two-time divorcee.
She joined the board of a domestic violence organization in New Hampshire and attended an overnight conference with the organization’s director.
When the two were returning from dinner, Coleman asked if she had any messages. The desk clerk handed her 80 slips of paper, messages from her husband demanding she call him.
“I was so embarrassed and so upset that he would call me so many times,” she said. “I remember sitting in the room with the executive director … and I said, ‘Deb, what do I do? I don’t even know how to address this.’”
The director started by identifying the behavior — stalking abuse, and explained the steps Coleman should take.
“I went to work, I did great at my job … but when I got home at night, I didn’t know what to do,” Coleman said.
She tried to ignore it but one night, her husband, in a fit of anger, said he was leaving. He grabbed a rifle from their bedroom, loaded it and as he walked out their front door, he cocked the weapon.
“I realized for the first time that this was, in fact, escalating, and I was scared to death,” she said.
However, it was a bouquet of flowers that pushed Coleman to finally leave. She was changing jobs, and her former coworkers gave her flowers on her last day. When she brought the flowers home, her husband asked who gave them to her and how long had she been seeing that person.
“I just took the flowers and threw them at him and (the vase) broke open,” Coleman recalled, adding that she picked up her purse and left.
She didn’t know what to do next, so Coleman called the domestic violence organization director and asked for help.
“I didn’t know the process. I had never been in a courtroom … I had never been exposed to police officers,” she said. She obtained a protective order and an advocate was assigned to her. While the advocate called her, they never met face to face.
“I appreciate our advocates in this organization, in our sheriff’s department, in our police department. The advocate is the first person our survivors need to say, it’s OK,” Coleman said.
It was the support of the domestic violence organization director and even the phone call from her advocate that helped Coleman realize her power and her strength.
“I realized I did not deserve or need the kind of relationship I had with those two individuals, and I didn’t need to repeat the process I grew up with,” she said.
From that day, she began working with organizations that advocate for victims.
“It is important to share the story that there is light at the end of that horrible, horrible darkness,” Coleman said. The light comes from people on the outside, the law enforcement officers, advocates and judges who stand with victims, she said.