Pediatric doctors and nurses at Greenville’s James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital found themselves in a bit of a sticky situation this week.

Kids who have been cooped up in the hospital’s walls got a chance to fling green Jell-O at their support staff, adding color and an air of frivolity to the breezy spring Thursday. The green nicely complemented the masks, aprons and scrubs of the physicians and nurses who volunteered to be targets of the one-sided food fight.


