...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A pediatric patient at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital lets loose a handful of Jell-O at an ECU Health staff member during the hospital’s annual Jell-O Toss event Thursday.
Pediatric doctors and nurses at Greenville’s James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital found themselves in a bit of a sticky situation this week.
Kids who have been cooped up in the hospital’s walls got a chance to fling green Jell-O at their support staff, adding color and an air of frivolity to the breezy spring Thursday. The green nicely complemented the masks, aprons and scrubs of the physicians and nurses who volunteered to be targets of the one-sided food fight.
It was the first iteration of the event since 2019, according to an ECU Health spokeswoman.
For those patients can feel frustration at their conditions or miss home, the Jell-O toss is a way to vent those bad feelings through play, said Dr. Beng Fuh, director of the child cancer and blood disorders program at Maynard.
“For me, it is just exciting to see these children excited to throw Jell-O at us,” Fuh said. “More importantly, you have these children bravely and courageously take all kinds of things from us. These procedures are painful, some are just uncomfortable.
“To have an opportunity to say, OK, we can get out some of our frustrations at the doctors and nurses, to see them smile, it is just ... a small way we can tell them we know what you are going through when you take this from us.”
One of those patients was Willow Gilbert, who from the safety of her wagon shot syringes or slung spoonfuls of the viscous green goo at her health providers. Gilbert has been at the hospital for two weeks according to her mother, Emily Jones, and was a bit too tuckered out to field many questions after her time tossing Jell-O. She did say her favorite color of Jell-O is pink.
Jones said that being outside is a blessing for children amid the hectic time spent between bed and procedures.
“You don’t get to see outside a whole lot, and mostly out your window,” Jones said. “When we came in here the weather was a little different. We’ve been here about two weeks. It’s pretty.
“Your fun is they’re coming to your room and they’re bringing things to you. Fun is, you can draw, but this is, you get to come outside and spend time with your doctors.”
Fighting the frustration associated with a hospital stay can manifest in kids refusing to eat, biting or otherwise hurting others, Fuh said. It’s difficult to express emotion for many and the source of that frustration is a different struggle than most people’s day-to-day.
“We on a routine basis get frustrated because there’s traffic on the roads,” Fuh said. “These children, they sit there and cannot be in their homes. They are here, they don’t want to have that IV in.
“They’re frustrated, they know they cannot just act out at us, at their parents. To have that, I tell them just get it all out.”
Play, according to Fuh, has many health benefits for kids as well as adults. He said that play is where people experience the most joy, which improves mental health, thereby improving their physical well-being.
The doctor said that the Jell-O Toss, most importantly, can be a powerful, positive core memory from an otherwise difficult time.
“Some of them they will come back 10 years later and remember how they threw Jell-O at me and we will laugh about it,” Fuh said. “To talk about it 10 years later, that shows how important it was for them.”