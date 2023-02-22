When the Harlem Renaissance was in full swing, so was swing dance. A century later, “Swing!” celebrates the music and the moves of this era of jazz.

The musical, featuring well-known songs by artists including Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, opens today in East Carolina University’s McGinnis Theater. A 2000 Tony Award nominee for best musical, “Swing!” is devoid of dialogue. But it makes up for it with dance.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.