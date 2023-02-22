When the Harlem Renaissance was in full swing, so was swing dance. A century later, “Swing!” celebrates the music and the moves of this era of jazz.
The musical, featuring well-known songs by artists including Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, opens today in East Carolina University’s McGinnis Theater. A 2000 Tony Award nominee for best musical, “Swing!” is devoid of dialogue. But it makes up for it with dance.
“It’s really one musical number after another,” said Director Tommi Galaska, who also serves as choreographer for the ECU/Loessin Playhouse production. “It’s a singing and dancing show.”
Conceived by Paul Kelly, “Swing!” is even more musical than “Mamma Mia,” which Galaska directed in June when ECU relaunched its summer theater.
“It (“Mamma Mia”) still had some acting. It still had some dialogue and acting scenes,” she said. “Now there are some slow songs in ‘Swing!’ that I guess can kind of feel like you’re in a scene, but really we haven’t done anything like this since ‘Songs for a New World’ (in 2021) or ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’ (which Galaska directed in 2004).”
Premiering on Broadway in 1999, “Swing!” ran for more than 450 performances and received five Tony nominations. ECU’s stage version, which features a cast of 21, is set in the 1930s and 1940s.
“Swing music and dance helped us out of the Depression and through World War II,” Galaska wrote in her director’s notes. “It uplifted us.”
ECU sophomore Sawyer Bowers, previously seen in “Pippin” and “Mamma Mia,” is too young to remember when “Swing!” was on Broadway, let alone the swing era itself. But the Wake Forest native’s 86-year-old grandfather is a fan of several songs in the show, including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (of Company B)” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).” That is one thing the two of them have in common.
“Jazz has been one of my favorite genres of music basically my entire life. I’ve been listening to it forever,” Bowers said. “I’ve been a drummer since I was in sixth grade. I was in jazz band in high school, so when I found out we were doing this show, I was very excited.”
Galaska believes the music in “Swing!” will be especially be meaningful to senior adults.
“They’re going to know these songs,” she said. “There’s a portion that’s kind of like a USO show. Definitely the older crowd is going to relate to that. My mom’s 92, and I’m so excited for her to come to this show. She’s going to know all those songs because those are songs she listened to when they were young.”
Although Galaska began studying dance at a young age, swing dance is not something she has spent a lot of time teaching in more than 20 years at ECU. To prepare for “Swing,” she studied videos from the period to help students understand partnering techniques that would be required.
“We don’t always get to work on partnering in class,” Galaska said. “So that was one of the cool things about the show. Everybody learned to do the pretzel, Shorty George, social dance. I learned it too.”
She also brought in Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., associate professor of music and director of jazz ensembles at ECU, to help teach students about the history of jazz music.
Like the performance of “Bright Star” last fall, “Swing!” features an orchestra that is visible onstage throughout the performance. Joining the orchestra and the student cast onstage is Dirk Lumbard, a teaching instructor in ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, who plays O’Malley, the only named character in the show.
ECU junior Jake Health, who serves as stage manager for the production, said the addition of Lumbard’s character “made it ours.” Lumbard appears at the beginning of the musical and in sporadic scenes throughout.
“You go back and you look at the time period, tap was everywhere,” Galaska said, “so I wanted a way to work him into the show.”
She believes audiences of all ages, even those not familiar with the music or dance styles, will have no trouble getting into the swing of this production.
“They’re going to love the fact that it’s upbeat. There’s a lot of fast movement,” Galaska said. “I think the young audience is also going to be entertained by it. These are songs that are timeless. We’re just dancing to great music that was created by great musicians in history.”