For Magnolia Arts Center, canceling the remainder of the 2021 season a month after a celebrated return to the stage was tough to swallow. But after months of waiting, it’s take two for the community theater group’s performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
American playwright Joseph Kesselring’s 1939 dark comedy, about two hospitable sisters who serve up homemade wine laced with arsenic, is scheduled to open on Thursday, 21 weeks after it was to have premiered on the Magnolia stage.
“This has been a real anomaly for me,” said director and Magnolia Arts board member Dorothea Handron, who has been involved in community theater since childhood. “Never in my experience was I cast in a play that I was in for six months or would I have ever thought in a million years that I would have directed a play for six months. I mean, it’s almost like birthing a baby.”
Magnolia, founded in 2005, canceled productions in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following nearly a year and a half of virtual presentations only, the theater opened its doors to audiences in July 2021 with performances of “Nunsense.” But a late summer surge in virus cases prompted the board to suspend the remainder of the season.
“I’ve always wanted to see Magnolia Arts perform this play,” Handron said of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
“It was very disappointing for us,” she said. “It’s been very difficult.”
Magnolia is not the only organization that has faced challenges in its quest to restart the arts. Whirligig Stage, which took part in the global musical theater event “All Together Now” in November, canceled its performance of “Godspell” in December. East Carolina University’s S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, which is scheduled to restart in February, was to have relaunched in October 2021, but the United States Marine Band “The President’s Own” canceled its fall tour. Even Broadway, which reopened last summer following the longest shutdown in its history, has recently had multiple shows to close, at least temporarily.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” played more than 1,400 performances on Broadway between 1941 and 1944, when it became a film directed by Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant. The story centers on Mortimer Brewster, a drama critic who discovers that his spinster aunts have been taking in lonely old men as boarders and then poisoning them.
“It is such a funny show,” said actress Cindy Quinn, who portrays one of the strangely innocent, yet murderous sisters. “I’m in a comedy where we get to kill little old men, which sounds really terrible. But it’s not; it’s funny.”
Quinn, a veteran Magnolia actress, reprises the role of Abby Brewster, which she had several years ago in a Farmville Community Arts Council performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Joining her onstage is her former FCAC co-star Patrick Reid, who welcomed a second chance to portray Mortimer.
“It’s my kind of humor,” Reid said. “It’s funny, but it’s not over-the-top funny. It doesn’t hit you upside the head with slapstick.”
Reid is making his first appearance on stage since Magnolia’s “Funny Little Thing Called Love” in February 2020. Fellow cast member Tim Messina, whose credits include “Company” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” was previously cast in “Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” which Magnolia Arts was rehearsing when COVID-19 shutdowns began in March 2020.
In “Arsenic and Old Lace,” Messina portrays Mortimer’s brother, Teddy Brewster, who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt. The comical, yet confused nephew becomes an unwitting accomplice to his aunts by digging graves for their victims in the cellar, which he imagines is the Panama Canal.
Messina, like most of the dozen actors in the cast, remained committed despite the first cancellation, finding ways to keep their characters from growing cold during the passage of time. While the delay has been a long one, he believes it has contributed to the overall quality of the show.
“It did not feel ready (in August),” he said, referring to how COVID-related quarantines had interrupted rehearsals. “In that way the canceling was a little bit of a blessing in disguise, but we had hoped that we could put this show back on and here we are now.”
Handron, who previously directed “Motherhood” at Magnolia, said the additional weeks to prepare the show have provided time to refine the set, a beautiful Victorian-style home. It also has given cast members time to bond.
“We’re like a family, really,” Handron said. “We even refer to ourselves as the ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ family. Everyone’s remained committed to seeing this project to fruition.”
In addition to Quinn and Reid, several cast members have worked together on previous Magnolia projects. Bobbie Bonnet (Martha Brewster) and Grant Hayes (Reverend Harper) starred in the 2019 production of “Driving Miss Daisy,” which was directed by Kevin Lee (Jonathan Brewster).
Those relationships have helped cast members maintain the energy level, despite the fact that they have been rehearsing the show off and on for six months without having a chance to perform for an audience.
“We don’t need to sit with a play for this long,” Handron said. “Part of the difficulty of maintaining the energy is that we have had it for so long.”
Reid agreed.
“It kind of feels like we’ve started this thing three times,” he said. “Now with the finish line in sight, I think a lot of us are geared up and ready. We’re confident; we’re ready for it to happen.”