The Tar River Potters Guild is hosting a fall festival Saturday that will feature outdoor sales from more than 20 craftspeople plus voter registration, adoptable pets, kettle corn, coffee and more.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the circle at Ironwood Country Club, 200 Golf Club Wynd, the organization announced. The event is on the Ironwood lawn to allow social distancing measures. Hand sanitizer will be readily available, and masks are required to ensure everyone’s safety.
Artists and craftspeople will showcase their handmade creations at more than 20 booths, guild president Stacey Swinson said. “Our fall sale is the perfect opportunity to get a jump on your shopping for the holidays. Our local artisans are passionate about their creations and that passion shines through every piece they make.”
Items will include jewelry and accessories, photography and framed prints, original paintings, handmade soaps, upcycled wooden art and canvases, fiber arts as well as functional and decorative pottery and glass arts from guild members, Swinson said.
East Coast Kettle Corn will pop fresh kettle corn, and Awaken Coffee, a nonprofit that employs special needs adults, will be brewing coffee. Additionally, Youth for Justice and Action will be onsite for voter registration services.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be attending with pets for adoption. The guild also will be accepting donations for the Pitt County Arts Relief Fund and food items for Joy Soup Kitchen as well as wish list donations for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
The Tar River Potters Guild comprises ceramic artists from eastern Carolina communities who come together to promote interest in the arts, and to encourage the highest possible quality of work by its members.
“We are a family of passionate artists and craftsmen who are working to ensure pottery and other arts are visible in our communities for all to enjoy,” said Swinson. This event is the Tar River Potters third annual event.
To preview some of the items for sale, visit the Tar River Potters Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public. The rain date for the event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.