As students return to school to begin a new academic year, The Daily Reflector features teacher of the year award recipients from Pitt County Schools to spotlight some three dozen educators who excel in the classroom.
Pitt County Teacher of the Year
Winner
Clinton Todd
AGE: 37
SCHOOL: J.H. Rose High School
I TEACH: science (earth, marine and environmental)
HOMETOWN: Warsaw
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in science education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 15
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Hold high expectations, with an understanding that success requires inclusion, interest, support, time, effort and error. I value my students’ diverse perspectives and their unique strengths. In seeing the best in them, I hope to guide them to see the best in themselves.
Runner-up
Denise Owens
AGE: 48
SCHOOL: Grifton School (Now teaching in Beaufort County Schools)
I TEACH: reading (literacy specialist)
HOMETOWN: Tarboro
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in physical education/exercise science, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; bachelor of science, special education, K-12 reading certification and master’s of education in reading education, East Carolina University; teacher leader certification, University of North Carolina at Wilmington; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 20
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR: is utilizing the knowledge, experiences and information I have gained over the last 20 years to work with fellow educators, families and the community to collectively foster student growth.
The 2021-22 finalists include:
Marcus Pate
SCHOOL: South Central High School
I TEACH: science, including earth, environmental and marine
HOMETOWN: Stantonsburg
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in education from East Carolina University, master’s in education, academically and intellectually gifted curriculum and instruction, University of North Carolina at Wilmington
YEARS TEACHING: eight
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: getting more of my students back into the classroom in person and being able to build meaningful relationships while learning ... and hopefully being able to go on some amazing field trips!
Jonathan Riggs
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: Farmville Central High School
I TEACH: animal science and agriscience
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in animal science from North Carolina State University; lateral entry licensure program, University of Mount Olive.
YEARS TEACHING: six
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to become an agriculture education teacher by the great examples of my agriculture teachers in high school and my college professors. I too wanted to be able to share my passion for agriculture, especially animal agriculture, and I wanted to help reconnect students with the source of their foods and fibers.