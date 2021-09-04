As students return to school to begin a new academic year, The Daily Reflector features teacher of the year award recipients from Pitt County Schools to spotlight some three dozen educators who excel in the classroom.

Pitt County Teacher of the Year

Winner

Clinton Todd

AGE: 37

SCHOOL: J.H. Rose High School

I TEACH: science (earth, marine and environmental)

HOMETOWN: Warsaw

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in science education from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 15

MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Hold high expectations, with an understanding that success requires inclusion, interest, support, time, effort and error. I value my students’ diverse perspectives and their unique strengths. In seeing the best in them, I hope to guide them to see the best in themselves.

Runner-up

Denise Owens

AGE: 48

SCHOOL: Grifton School (Now teaching in Beaufort County Schools)

I TEACH: reading (literacy specialist)

HOMETOWN: Tarboro

EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in physical education/exercise science, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; bachelor of science, special education, K-12 reading certification and master’s of education in reading education, East Carolina University; teacher leader certification, University of North Carolina at Wilmington; National Board Certification


YEARS TEACHING: 20

WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR: is utilizing the knowledge, experiences and information I have gained over the last 20 years to work with fellow educators, families and the community to collectively foster student growth.

The 2021-22 finalists include:

Marcus Pate

SCHOOL: South Central High School

I TEACH: science, including earth, environmental and marine

HOMETOWN: Stantonsburg

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in education from East Carolina University, master’s in education, academically and intellectually gifted curriculum and instruction, University of North Carolina at Wilmington

YEARS TEACHING: eight

WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: getting more of my students back into the classroom in person and being able to build meaningful relationships while learning ... and hopefully being able to go on some amazing field trips!

Jonathan Riggs

AGE: 27

SCHOOL: Farmville Central High School

I TEACH: animal science and agriscience

HOMETOWN: Winterville

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in animal science from North Carolina State University; lateral entry licensure program, University of Mount Olive.

YEARS TEACHING: six

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to become an agriculture education teacher by the great examples of my agriculture teachers in high school and my college professors. I too wanted to be able to share my passion for agriculture, especially animal agriculture, and I wanted to help reconnect students with the source of their foods and fibers.

