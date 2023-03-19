These seven teachers have been named finalists for the Farm Bureau-Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year. The winning teacher is scheduled to be announced Wednesday. See related links for nominees from all the schools.
Grace Hale
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: Ayden-Grifton High School
I TEACH: visual arts
HOMETOWN: Rocky Mount
EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts degrees in art education and ceramics, both from East Carolina University.
YEARS TEACHING: five
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a full-time artist and open a ceramics studio where artists could become members and be a part of an artist community. I would make pottery, sell my work in surrounding galleries, submit my work to shows, and take commissions.
Stacy Knight
AGE: 42
SCHOOL: Elmhurst Elementary School
I TEACH: first grade
HOMETOWN: Rocky Mount
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a K12 reading certificate from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 12
CLASSROOM MOTTO: We believe in the power of yet! This term was first coined by Carol Dweck. We never say, “I can’t do that.” We say, “I can’t do that YET.” Our classroom (myself included) believes that we are constantly learning and that we need to have a growth mindset. Some things are going to take time but with some hard work and perseverance we can do hard things. We have a can-do attitude!
Jonathan Riggs
AGE: 28
SCHOOL: Farmville Central High School
I TEACH: agriculture
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in animal science, North Carolina State University; lateral entry teacher licensure, University of Mount Olive
YEARS TEACHING: seven
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve. (FFA motto)
Susie Glynn
AGE: 55
SCHOOL: G.R. Whitfield School
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: As a military brat, I have lived all over the country and overseas; however, Greenville has been my home for over 37 years.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in birth through kindergarten teacher education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 13
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS the teacher who loved them unconditionally, made learning fun, and showed them they can do great things.
Alessandra Nysether-Santos
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: J.H. Rose High School
I TEACH: English
HOMETOWN: I graduated high school in Woodstown, New Jersey. I have lived in Greenville for almost eight years now.
EDUCATION: associate’s degree from Ocean County College in New Jersey; bachelor’s degrees in English and education from East Carolina University, additional certificate to teach English as a foreign language.
YEARS TEACHING: four
MY GREATEST CHALLENGE AS A TEACHER is giving myself the grace and space I work hard to hold for my students and colleagues. So many of us, adult and child alike, are exhausted by trying to keep up with everything without missing a beat. We forget that we need to rest and play to keep up with the business of life. We forget that we will miss beats sometimes, no matter how prepared and “put together” we are. This is why I prioritize growth and compassion in my classroom and in my practice as an educator: Each day that I practice taking care of myself, I am modeling the magnanimous, curious, and actualized kind of learner I hope to empower in my students.
Ainsley VanBuskirk
AGE: 34
SCHOOL: Pactolus Global School
I TEACH: first grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in elementary education, East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: nine
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Just because something is difficult, doesn’t mean that it’s impossible.
Nicole Davis
AGE: 37
SCHOOL: Ridgewood Elementary School
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Goldsboro
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education with a concentration in reading, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Be the anomaly. Being “different” takes courage. In a world of “normal,” stay true to your authentic self. That is what makes you special!